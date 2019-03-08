Witness appeal: Did you see motorbike crash on A13 in Poplar?

Witness appeal... A13 East India Dock Road where motorbike crashed around 8pm August 1. Picture: Google Google

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a road crash last night when a motorcyclist was badly injured on the A13 in Poplar.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 20-year-old rider was badly seriously hurt in the crash in East India Dock Road near the Blackwall Tunnel, travelling westward towards Limehouse and the City, when his bike hit the curb and a signpost soon after 8pm.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. No one else is thought to be involved in the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses or any driver with dash cam footage to call the Met's Chadwell Heath traffic garage on 020 8597 4874 with reference CAD 7737/1 August.