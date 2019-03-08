Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Witness appeal: Did you see motorbike crash on A13 in Poplar?

PUBLISHED: 08:51 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:57 02 August 2019

Witness appeal... A13 East India Dock Road where motorbike crashed around 8pm August 1. Picture: Google

Witness appeal... A13 East India Dock Road where motorbike crashed around 8pm August 1. Picture: Google

Google

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a road crash last night when a motorcyclist was badly injured on the A13 in Poplar.

The 20-year-old rider was badly seriously hurt in the crash in East India Dock Road near the Blackwall Tunnel, travelling westward towards Limehouse and the City, when his bike hit the curb and a signpost soon after 8pm.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. No one else is thought to be involved in the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses or any driver with dash cam footage to call the Met's Chadwell Heath traffic garage on 020 8597 4874 with reference CAD 7737/1 August.

Most Read

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

Future of 35 pubs to be protected

The toilets at The Bow Bells, Bow Road, are supposedly haunted. Picture: Google

Man suffers fractured skull after being attacked with hammer and pushed onto tracks

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash on the Isle of Dogs

A man is in a critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a bollard on Westferry Road, at the junction with Gaverick Mews, on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google street view.

‘Cough up and pay £1.2m legal bills for getting rid of Lutfur Rahman’ Lord Pickles urges government

Lutfur Rahman... banned as mayor of Tower Hamlets by the High Court in 2015 over corrupt administration. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

Future of 35 pubs to be protected

The toilets at The Bow Bells, Bow Road, are supposedly haunted. Picture: Google

Man suffers fractured skull after being attacked with hammer and pushed onto tracks

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash on the Isle of Dogs

A man is in a critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a bollard on Westferry Road, at the junction with Gaverick Mews, on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google street view.

‘Cough up and pay £1.2m legal bills for getting rid of Lutfur Rahman’ Lord Pickles urges government

Lutfur Rahman... banned as mayor of Tower Hamlets by the High Court in 2015 over corrupt administration. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Witness appeal: Did you see motorbike crash on A13 in Poplar?

Witness appeal... A13 East India Dock Road where motorbike crashed around 8pm August 1. Picture: Google

Cricket: Essex left in a spin by Hampshire duo

Liam Dawson of Hampshire is congratulated on having taken the catch of Cameron Delport during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

Campaigers issue postcards against airport’s proposal for weekend flights

Hacan East campaigner Alan Haughton and London Assembly Member Caroline Russell at the launch of the 'back the ban' postcard campaign. Picture: Hacan East

Orient hoping Dennis can prove a menace in League Two

Louis Dennis in action for Dagenham & Redbridge on his debut for the club away to Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO).

Ince Cheltenham’s one to watch

Cheltenham Town's Rohan Ince during pre-season (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists