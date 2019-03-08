Appeal for witnesses and video of Poplar arrest

The IOPC is investigating an incident in Abbott Road on July 9. Picture: Met Police MPS

A fresh request for witnesses and video of an incident involving Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers and a member of the public in Abbott Road, Poplar is being issued.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a man on July 9 during which there was a period of restraint.

Video footage of part of the arrest was shared on a number of social media platforms prompting debate and leading to concerns being raised within the community about the accountability of police.

The IOPC has already gathered some video footage and contacted witnesses but is aware that other videos may have been taken of all or part of the incident and would urge anyone who can help to come forward.

The investigation will examine the actions of MPS officers leading up to and including the arrest and restraint of the man.

This will include the decision to engage with the man and ask him to move the car, the decision to arrest him, the level of force used, the medical care provided and whether there is evidence of discrimination

On Friday August 2, one of the officers was informed that they are under misconduct and criminal investigation. This does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow and any decision to charge would be made by the CPS, not the IOPC.

A community meeting was held on July 16 when the IOPC regional director for London explained its involvement and role.

You can contact the IOPC by email at abbotsroad@policeconduct.gov.uk or by calling 0800 029 4688

The Independent Office for Police Conduct oversees the police complaints system and investigates the most serious incidents and complaints involving the police. All our work is done independently of the police, government and interest groups.