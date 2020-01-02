Search

Witness appeal: Did you see accident on New Year's Day along A11 Mile End Road?

PUBLISHED: 09:00 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 02 January 2020

Witness appeal to January 1 traffic accident in Mile End Road. Picture: Met Police

Witness appeal to January 1 traffic accident in Mile End Road. Picture: Met Police

MPS

An appeal for witnesses following a New Years Day traffic accident in the Mile End Road in which a pedestrian was seriously injured has been launched by police.

Pedestrian seriously injured crossing Mile End Road at 3.15am on New Year's Day. Picture: Met PolicePedestrian seriously injured crossing Mile End Road at 3.15am on New Year's Day. Picture: Met Police

Drivers who may have seen or caught the accident on their dash cam at about 3.15am on Wednesday are being urged to contact the Met's investigations team.

A 50-year-old man was seriously injured just three hours into the New Year while crossing the A11 Mile End Road in Whitechapel close to the traffic light junction with Cambridge Heath Road and Sidney Street.

He was treated at the scene by a London ambulance paramedic team before being taken to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, where he is in a critical condition with pelvic injuries. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the Jaguar saloon car which was involved, heading eastward towards Mile End, stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made. Witnesses or anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 or 020-8597 4874, quoting reference CAD 2130/01Jan20.

