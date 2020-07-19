Search

Snapped! Cyclist dumps bike and legs it after pedestrian, 72, is injured in Bow Road who later dies

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 19 July 2020

Snapshot of bearded man seen running through car park... but where's the bike? Picture: Met Police

Snapshot of bearded man seen running through car park... but where's the bike? Picture: Met Police

MPS

Detectives have found CCTV footage of a cyclist in east London who collided with a 72-year-old pedestrian in the Bow Road and sped off leaving the man to die.

Cyclist seen in Bow Road detectives want to question after pedestrian Peter McCrombie, 72, was badly injured and later died in hospital. Picture: Met PoliceCyclist seen in Bow Road detectives want to question after pedestrian Peter McCrombie, 72, was badly injured and later died in hospital. Picture: Met Police

The CCTV they’ve been sifting through shows a cyclist in the Bow Road who later dumped his bike and moments later is caught on another camera high tailing it through a car park following the incident outside Thames Magistrates Court on July 3.

The cyclist in the incident left Peter McCombie lying injured by a crossing outside the courthouse.

Mr McCrombie was treated by paramedics at the scene, then taken to hospital a critical condition with serious head injuries, but died seven days later on Saturday, July 11.

The cyclist didn’t stop and a detective chief appealed through the East London Advertiser on July 14 for him to come forward. But he never did.

A11 Bow Road... where Peter McCombie was injured and died 7 days later in hospital after hit by bike that didn't stop. Picture: GoogleA11 Bow Road... where Peter McCombie was injured and died 7 days later in hospital after hit by bike that didn't stop. Picture: Google

Police have since been sifting through street camera footage taken along Bow Road on July 3 around 5pm and come across two images, one of the cyclist they want to question, the other what appears to be the same bearded man, wearing dark shorts and top and white trainers, dashing through a car park without the bike.

You may also want to watch:

“I appeal directly to the cyclist to come forward to assist this investigation,” Det Insp Julie Trodden said in her appeal a week ago.

“But more importantly to provide answers to Peter’s family who are grieving the tragic loss of a loved one, now mourning his loss as a result of this collision.”

Thames Magistrates' Court in Bow Road... where Peter McCrombie was fatally injured in cycle incident at 5pm on Friday, July 3. Picture: GoogleThames Magistrates' Court in Bow Road... where Peter McCrombie was fatally injured in cycle incident at 5pm on Friday, July 3. Picture: Google

Peter was an active man who had continued to work beyond retirement age.

Police also want to speak to anyone who recognises the cyclist or saw him leaving the scene.

“He cycled off, but from photos we can see he abandoned his bike and then ran,” the detective chief revealed. “Please tell us if anyone knows the location of this bike—it’s vital evidence.”

Any information, even just the street where the cyclist was seen later, could be crucial, detectives say.

Witnesses or anyone in Bow Road by Thames Magistrates’ Court around 5pm on Friday, July 3, who may have seen events immediately before and after, are being urged to call the incident room on 020-8597 4874, or dial 101, or Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD 5779/03JUL. Anyone with dashcam footage is also being asked to come forward. Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 (crimestoppers-uk.org). No arrests have been made.

