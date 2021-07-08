Woman taken to hospital after crash with cyclist in Whitechapel
Published: 12:00 PM July 8, 2021
A woman was taken to hospital after a crash involving a cyclist.
The 25-year-old pedestrian and rider collided in Whitechapel Road, with police called in by paramedics at about 7.12am on Wednesday, July 7.
A Met Police spokesperson said: "The woman's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening."
The cyclist stopped at the scene.
The westbound carriageway of Whitechapel Road along the junction with White Church Lane was closed while the emergency services administered first aid and investigated the scene. The route has since been reopened.
Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
