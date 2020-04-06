Woman dies after Mile End flat fire
PUBLISHED: 08:23 06 April 2020
LFB
A woman has died after a fire at a block of flats in Mile End.
Firefighters were called to the blaze at a flat in Southern Grove shortly before 9am on Friday (April 3).
They were able to get the woman out of the flat, made up of two rooms on the ground floor of the seven storey block.
She was taken to hospital where she later died.
Part of the flat was left damaged by the fire, which crews had under control in just under an hour.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.