Woman dies after Mile End flat fire

A woman has died after a flat fire in Southern Grove, Mile End. Picture: LFB LFB

A woman has died after a fire at a block of flats in Mile End.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a flat in Southern Grove shortly before 9am on Friday (April 3).

You may also want to watch:

They were able to get the woman out of the flat, made up of two rooms on the ground floor of the seven storey block.

She was taken to hospital where she later died.

Part of the flat was left damaged by the fire, which crews had under control in just under an hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.