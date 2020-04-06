Search

Woman dies after Mile End flat fire

PUBLISHED: 08:23 06 April 2020

A woman has died after a flat fire in Southern Grove, Mile End. Picture: LFB

A woman has died after a flat fire in Southern Grove, Mile End. Picture: LFB

LFB

A woman has died after a fire at a block of flats in Mile End.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a flat in Southern Grove shortly before 9am on Friday (April 3).

They were able to get the woman out of the flat, made up of two rooms on the ground floor of the seven storey block.

She was taken to hospital where she later died.

Part of the flat was left damaged by the fire, which crews had under control in just under an hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

