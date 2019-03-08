Woman injured by falling tree branch in Mile End Park

The woman was hit by a falling tree branch. Pic: Shah Alam Archant

A woman has been injured after she was hit by a large branch that fell from a tree in Mile End Park.

Officers checking the tree at the scene. Pic: Shah Alam Officers checking the tree at the scene. Pic: Shah Alam

The victim has been rushed to hospital following the incident in the park near Pixley Street in Limehouse, this morning.

Shah Alam, a former independent councillor, was in the park when the accident happened.

He said: "I am so shocked.

"This is a popular park which is used by children including my own.

"Someone could have been killed."

A spokeswoman for the London Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were called to the scene.

She said: "We were called at 10:05am this morning to reports of a person injured on Pixley Street, Limehouse.

"We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a car to the scene.

"We treated a woman at the scene and took her to hospital."