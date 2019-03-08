Woman injured by falling tree branch in Mile End Park
PUBLISHED: 12:01 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 14 June 2019
Archant
A woman has been injured after she was hit by a large branch that fell from a tree in Mile End Park.
Officers checking the tree at the scene. Pic: Shah Alam
The victim has been rushed to hospital following the incident in the park near Pixley Street in Limehouse, this morning.
Shah Alam, a former independent councillor, was in the park when the accident happened.
He said: "I am so shocked.
"This is a popular park which is used by children including my own.
You may also want to watch:
"Someone could have been killed."
A spokeswoman for the London Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were called to the scene.
She said: "We were called at 10:05am this morning to reports of a person injured on Pixley Street, Limehouse.
"We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a car to the scene.
"We treated a woman at the scene and took her to hospital."