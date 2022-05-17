Updated
Cyclist in hospital after lorry collision in Whitechapel
- Credit: Transport for London
A woman is in hospital after a collision involving a lorry and a cyclist in Whitechapel this morning.
Police were called at 9.16am today - Tuesday, May 17 - to the crash in Whitechapel High Street, near the Aldgate East Tube station.
London's Air Ambulance and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) were also at the scene.
Police say they are awaiting an update on the condition of the injured woman, who is aged in her 50s.
A Met spokesperson said: "Road closures and cordons remain in place.
"The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene.
"There were no arrests."
LAS said a woman was treated at the scene for "serious leg injuries" before being taken by road to a major trauma centre.
“We also checked over a second person and discharged him at the scene," a spokesperson said.
The A11/Whitechapel High Street is now partly blocked on the westbound carriageway between Commercial Street and Mansell Street.
Anyone who saw the collision or has dash-cam footage and has not yet contacted police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting reference number 1926/17MAY.
To remain completely anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555 111.