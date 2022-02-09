A woman was taken to hospital after being rescued from a flat which went up in flames overnight.

The fire, which is believed to have involved a microwave, broke out on the first floor of a building in Old Castle Street in Whitechapel late last night - February 10.

Fifteen firefighters and three fire engines were called to the scene, near Aldgate East Underground station, at 10.12pm.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said its crews wore wearing breathing apparatus to rescue a woman, who was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Part of a four-roomed flat was damaged by the blaze, which was under control around 11.30pm.

A London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokesperson said one person was treated at the scene and taken to hospital.

Members of a hazardous area response team, an ambulance crew and an incident response officer were sent to the scene after the service was called at 10.23pm.

Neither the condition of the woman or what she was treated for were confirmed by LFB or LAS.