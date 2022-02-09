News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Firefighters rescue woman from burning flat in Whitechapel

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:42 PM February 9, 2022
Updated: 1:59 PM February 9, 2022
LFB

Firefighters rescued a woman from a flat fire in Whitechapel - Credit: LFB

A woman was taken to hospital after being rescued from a flat which went up in flames overnight.

The fire, which is believed to have involved a microwave, broke out on the first floor of a building in Old Castle Street in Whitechapel late last night - February 10.

Fifteen firefighters and three fire engines were called to the scene, near Aldgate East Underground station, at 10.12pm.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said its crews wore wearing breathing apparatus to rescue a woman, who was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Part of a four-roomed flat was damaged by the blaze, which was under control around 11.30pm.

A London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokesperson said one person was treated at the scene and taken to hospital.

Members of a hazardous area response team, an ambulance crew and an incident response officer were sent to the scene after the service was called at 10.23pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family's plea on 25th anniversary of Shadwell pub murder
  2. 2 5 best kebab shops in east London as voted by locals
  3. 3 Secrets of The Krays: TV series documents East End's most feared gangsters
  1. 4 Planning applications submitted or decided in Tower Hamlets recently
  2. 5 Revealed: What you could rent for £1.5k in east London
  3. 6 TV child psychologist's top tips for helping children with anxiety
  4. 7 Waitrose and Holland & Barrett recall products over safety issues
  5. 8 Bow Lock killing: Trial date set for trio charged
  6. 9 Revealed: Tower Hamlets officials called perpetrator 'boyfriend' of abused child
  7. 10 Leyton Orient suffer last-gasp loss at Exeter City

Neither the condition of the woman or what she was treated for were confirmed by LFB or LAS.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Tower Hamlets News
Whitechapel News
East London News

Don't Miss

London Fire Brigade was called to a suspected carbon monoxide leak in Rosefield Gardens yesterday (February 3)

London Live News

Limehouse: Two men hospitalised after suspected carbon monoxide leak

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Hannan Ullah, 57, of Longbridge Road, Barking was jailed for sexual activity with a child

London Live News

Men jailed for sexually abusing young boy in Westferry shop

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Bernadette Taylor graduated from Newham's University of East London with a fashion degree

London Live News

'Anything is possible': Stepney grandma graduates with fashion degree

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Anouar Sabbar of Borough, Haydn Nurden of Dagenham and Linden Crick of Ilford

London Live News

Jailed in January: East London offenders locked up last month

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon