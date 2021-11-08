Woman saved from first-floor flat fire in Wapping
Published: 5:35 PM November 8, 2021
- Credit: LFB
A woman was rushed to hospital in the early hours of this morning after a blaze broke out at a block of flats in Wapping.
Firefighters were forced to rescue the woman after being called to the property in Green Bank at 4.30am today (Monday, November 8).
London Fire Brigade crews from Shadwell, Whitechapel and Dowgate fire stations had to wear breathing apparatus to save the occupant from the first floor.
She was then taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.
About 15 firefighters brought the fire under control within half an hour, but part of the five-roomed flat on the first floor of the building was left damaged.
You may also want to watch:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Most Read
- 1 Canalside murder hunt after man dies near Bow Lock
- 2 Victim of fatal stabbing at Bow Lock named by police
- 3 Man in court on terrorism charge after arrest in east London
- 4 Guilty: People convicted or jailed in east London in October
- 5 Blitz begins on dumping 'laughing gas' cannisters in streets
- 6 'I refuse to suffer in silence' says councillor getting threats on WhatsApp
- 7 Jailed: Paedophile who abused children as young as four
- 8 Police raid illegal street rave in Bethnal Green
- 9 Pandemic hero helping Docklands IRA victims' families is struck by Covid
- 10 Men steal almost £50k from Alexandra Palace cash machines in 2am raid