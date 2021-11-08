Emergency services were called to the property in Green Bank, Wapping, where a fire had broken out - Credit: LFB

A woman was rushed to hospital in the early hours of this morning after a blaze broke out at a block of flats in Wapping.

Firefighters were forced to rescue the woman after being called to the property in Green Bank at 4.30am today (Monday, November 8).

London Fire Brigade crews from Shadwell, Whitechapel and Dowgate fire stations had to wear breathing apparatus to save the occupant from the first floor.

She was then taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

About 15 firefighters brought the fire under control within half an hour, but part of the five-roomed flat on the first floor of the building was left damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.