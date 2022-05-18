News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Cyclist in 'critical but stable' condition after Whitechapel lorry crash

Andrew Brookes

Published: 7:09 PM May 18, 2022
Whitechapel High Street at the junction with Commercial Street and Leman Street, near where the crash happened

Whitechapel High Street at the junction with Commercial Street and Leman Street, near where the crash happened - Credit: Google

A cyclist left with serious injuries after a collision with a lorry in Whitechapel yesterday is in a critical but stable condition, police say.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was rushed to hospital following the crash in Whitechapel High Street, near Aldgate East Tube station, on Tuesday morning (May 17).

A Met spokesperson said no arrests have been made and enquiries into the collision are ongoing.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene.

London Ambulance Service said yesterday that a woman was treated at the scene for serious leg injuries.

Anyone who saw the collision or has dash-cam footage and has not yet contacted police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting reference number 1926/17MAY.

To remain completely anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555 111.

