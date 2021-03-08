Published: 3:00 PM March 8, 2021 Updated: 3:11 PM March 8, 2021

British Press Photographers’ exhibition shows Annabella Bradley using traditional techniques for hand forged sculptures at the Malham Smithy - Credit: Charlotte Graham

The work of "visual storytellers" depicting women's achievements around the globe has gone on show in an online exhibition.

It was organised for today’s Women’s International Day by two photographers who used to work for this paper.

Isabel (left) and Vickie... best of pals who started their press photographer careers in east London and organised exhibition for International Women's Day - Credit: Vickie Flores and Isabel Infantes

Vickie Flores and Isabel Infantes covered events for the local press before joining an elite of photographers on national and international assignments.

Vickie is also well-known for her East End photo-journalism campaigns in Wapping, where she lives. They include the recent battle by pensioners fighting to keep Raynes House open as their community centre.

Press Photographers’ exhibition: protestor's 'five demands' during pro-democracy demo in Hong Kong - Credit: Kiran Ridley

Vickie and Isabel have organised the exhibition for the British Press Photographers’ Association to tell stories of women recorded "through the eyes of visual storytellers”.

You may also want to watch:

“We need the support of each other,” Vickie said. “One aim is to make photographers of all genders think about how we portray women and to achieve equality.”

Vickie got exclusive shots of the opening 2012 Olympics ceremony firework rehearsal at Tower Bridge and inside views of the Army converting Tobacco Docks in Wapping into a temporary barracks to take over the security shortfall.

Press Photographers exhibition: The Queen leaving Parliament after State in December, 2019 - Credit: Joanne Davidson

She covered many assignments along with Isabel for east London’s Archant newspapers like the Advertiser, Recorder and Post series including community events when the 2012 Olympics was staged at Stratford.

The two met in Stepney covering the Lutfur Rahman election campaign for Tower Hamlets mayor in 2010 and have been great friends ever since. Isabel was working at the East London Advertiser and Vickie joined her before they both moved on to national news coverage.

Press Photographers exhibition: Mariko Muranaka performs at Download Festival at Donnington Park in June 2019 - Credit: Katja Ogrin

Both are now active members of the photographers' association and organised the online exhibition of images taken by members around the world.

Lindsey Parnaby, who chairs the association, said: “Press photographers meet inspirational women in their work from all walks in life who at times face adversity. This celebrates just some those inspiring women in their moments of triumph captured on camera.”

Press Photographers exhibition: An 89-year-old Haenyo ‘sea woman’ searching for abalone in Korea in 2005, a tradition dating to 434 AD - Credit: David White

The association was formed in 1984 and publishes “assignment” collections of each year’s best work. Its mission is to promote “the highest ethical, technical and creative standards” and raise public appreciation.

Women is an online exhibition from March 8 showing 70 images that can be viewed at http://women.thebppa.com