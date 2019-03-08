Whitechapel mural to honour footballer ahead of Women's World Cup
PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 June 2019
Seb Hughes
This colourful mural has been painted in Whitechapel to mark the start of the Women's World Cup.
The artwork, which depicts England and Arsenal forward Beth Mead, is on the corner of Commercial Road and Ropewalk Gardens.
It is one of a series of murals across the UK to raise awareness of the tournament.
The paintings were commissioned by Twitter and feature the handles of both the footballer and the artist, with the social media platform's UK managing director Dara Nasr saying: "These murals were the perfect way to pay homage to the stars of the game, giving them the legendary status they deserve."
England's first game in the Women's World Cup is against Scotland on Sunday, June 9. They then face games against Argentina and Japan in a bid to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament, which is being held in France from June 7 to July 7.