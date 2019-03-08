Search

Whitechapel mural to honour footballer ahead of Women's World Cup

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 June 2019

The mural of Beth Mead was painted by artist Sam Dunn. Picture: Seb Hughes

The mural of Beth Mead was painted by artist Sam Dunn. Picture: Seb Hughes

Seb Hughes

This colourful mural has been painted in Whitechapel to mark the start of the Women's World Cup.

The mural of England footballer Beth Mead in Whitechapel. Picture: Seb HughesThe mural of England footballer Beth Mead in Whitechapel. Picture: Seb Hughes

The artwork, which depicts England and Arsenal forward Beth Mead, is on the corner of Commercial Road and Ropewalk Gardens.

It is one of a series of murals across the UK to raise awareness of the tournament.

The paintings were commissioned by Twitter and feature the handles of both the footballer and the artist, with the social media platform's UK managing director Dara Nasr saying: "These murals were the perfect way to pay homage to the stars of the game, giving them the legendary status they deserve."

England's first game in the Women's World Cup is against Scotland on Sunday, June 9. They then face games against Argentina and Japan in a bid to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament, which is being held in France from June 7 to July 7.

Most Read

Three women sexually assaulted at Wapping station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Delivery driver remains critical week on from ‘violent and unprovoked’ bat attack

The man was found injured in Globe Road. Picture: Google Maps

Son tells of moment he found Brick Lane bagel shop owners dead at family home

Cohen family's Beigel Bake 24-hour shop in Brick Lane, Bethnal Green. Picture: Mike Brooke

‘The kindest person you could ever wish to know’: Dad’s tribute to woman killed in crash

Charlotte Kenning was injured close to Crossharbour DLR station and later died in hospital. Picture: Google Maps

