Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

London's newest skyscraper tops out at 57 storeys to join Canary Wharf's 'forest of towers'

PUBLISHED: 10:11 30 July 2019

Topping out... the 57-storey centrepiece at the Wood Wharf development. Picture: CWG

Topping out... the 57-storey centrepiece at the Wood Wharf development. Picture: CWG

CWG

The newest skyscraper has been topped out at the massive Wood Wharf development next to Canary Wharf at 57 storeys.

Almost 650ft tall... the new One Park Drive next to Canary Wharf. Picture: CWGAlmost 650ft tall... the new One Park Drive next to Canary Wharf. Picture: CWG

The structure joining the 'forest of towers', named One Park Drive, now reaches its full height of around 650ft, the tallest residential building in Wood Wharf with 483 apartments.

"This is set to be a new icon on the London skyline," Canary Wharf Group's Brian De'ath said.

"The structure is a real contrast to the traditional skyscrapers of Canary Wharf."

How One Park Drive will appear on the London skyline when people move in. Picture: CWGHow One Park Drive will appear on the London skyline when people move in. Picture: CWG

The upper 34 floors include bay apartments with double-height terraces set back into the building.

The scheme being completed next year includes a library, cinema room and private health club, a spa and 60ft swimming pool.

But it's not cheap. Prices at One Park Drive start from £825,000.

How One Park Drive will look when completed in 2020 among Canary Wharf's 'forest of towers'. Picture: CWGHow One Park Drive will look when completed in 2020 among Canary Wharf's 'forest of towers'. Picture: CWG

Wood Wharf is a 23-acre neighbourhood created from 350,000sq ft of reclaimed land planned for 3,600 new apartments, with shops and restaurants, 2 million sq ft of office space, an NHS doctor's surgery and a two-form primary school.

A new high street is included, along with green spaces and pedestrian walkways, a year-round programme of arts, music, sport and other events.

Most Read

‘Cough up and pay £1.2m legal bills for getting rid of Lutfur Rahman’ Lord Pickles urges government

Lutfur Rahman... banned as mayor of Tower Hamlets by the High Court in 2015 over corrupt administration. Picture: Mike Brooke

Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash on the Isle of Dogs

A man is in a critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a bollard on Westferry Road, at the junction with Gaverick Mews, on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google street view.

Heroic doctors’ receptionist praised for saving patients from rampaging knifeman

Sophia Foucher was awarded £500 for her bravery. Picture: Sophia Foucher

‘Your children can join Raine’s school in September’ parents told by lawyers

Pupils start their own petition to stop the East End's oldest school, Raine's Foundation, being closed down. Picture: Mike Brooke

Orient interim head coach excited with league opener close

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient scores against a Norwich City XI at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Most Read

‘Cough up and pay £1.2m legal bills for getting rid of Lutfur Rahman’ Lord Pickles urges government

Lutfur Rahman... banned as mayor of Tower Hamlets by the High Court in 2015 over corrupt administration. Picture: Mike Brooke

Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash on the Isle of Dogs

A man is in a critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a bollard on Westferry Road, at the junction with Gaverick Mews, on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google street view.

Heroic doctors’ receptionist praised for saving patients from rampaging knifeman

Sophia Foucher was awarded £500 for her bravery. Picture: Sophia Foucher

‘Your children can join Raine’s school in September’ parents told by lawyers

Pupils start their own petition to stop the East End's oldest school, Raine's Foundation, being closed down. Picture: Mike Brooke

Orient interim head coach excited with league opener close

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient scores against a Norwich City XI at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Alabi and Harrold net for O’s XI in Canvey defeat

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold takes a shot (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

London’s newest skyscraper tops out at 57 storeys to join Canary Wharf’s ‘forest of towers’

Topping out... the 57-storey centrepiece at the Wood Wharf development. Picture: CWG

‘Your children can join Raine’s school in September’ parents told by lawyers

Pupils start their own petition to stop the East End's oldest school, Raine's Foundation, being closed down. Picture: Mike Brooke

More to come from Wright after Norwich winner

Josh Wright of Orient scores the winning goal and celebrates with James Alabi (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Orient interim head coach excited with league opener close

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient scores against a Norwich City XI at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists