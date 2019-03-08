London's newest skyscraper tops out at 57 storeys to join Canary Wharf's 'forest of towers'

Topping out... the 57-storey centrepiece at the Wood Wharf development.

The newest skyscraper has been topped out at the massive Wood Wharf development next to Canary Wharf at 57 storeys.

Almost 650ft tall... the new One Park Drive next to Canary Wharf.

The structure joining the 'forest of towers', named One Park Drive, now reaches its full height of around 650ft, the tallest residential building in Wood Wharf with 483 apartments.

"This is set to be a new icon on the London skyline," Canary Wharf Group's Brian De'ath said.

"The structure is a real contrast to the traditional skyscrapers of Canary Wharf."

How One Park Drive will appear on the London skyline when people move in.

The upper 34 floors include bay apartments with double-height terraces set back into the building.

The scheme being completed next year includes a library, cinema room and private health club, a spa and 60ft swimming pool.

But it's not cheap. Prices at One Park Drive start from £825,000.

How One Park Drive will look when completed in 2020 among Canary Wharf's 'forest of towers'.

Wood Wharf is a 23-acre neighbourhood created from 350,000sq ft of reclaimed land planned for 3,600 new apartments, with shops and restaurants, 2 million sq ft of office space, an NHS doctor's surgery and a two-form primary school.

A new high street is included, along with green spaces and pedestrian walkways, a year-round programme of arts, music, sport and other events.