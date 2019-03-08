Author Melissa Hemsley addressing east London start-ups to make new businesses 'workable'

'School for start ups' opens for east London small businesses. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

A week-long business mentoring programme to help fledgling start-ups in east London begins tomorrow at the new International Quarter neighbourhood next to the Olympic Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Workable organisation that operates co-working space is running the programme opening with guest speaker and best-selling author Melissa Hemsley on how to turn one's passion into a sustainable career.

The sessions are being held on the 19th floor at 1 Westfield Avenue, in Stratford, as part of a "summer school for start-ups" for new businesses to meet the experts in their field at the early stages of development.

Other speakers tomorrow include press photographer Ellis Parrinder on how to use Instagram to build a brand, health and fitness editor Lucy Gornall on looking after the workforce and accountant Ros Hodgson on how to control cash flow.

More speakers are lined up for the rest of the week on topics such as building a new brand, scaling a business, market research, the role PR plays in business, learning from successes and mistakes, learning presentation to build confidence and how to scale a tech business.