Author Melissa Hemsley addressing east London start-ups to make new businesses 'workable'

PUBLISHED: 11:51 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 11 August 2019

'School for start ups' opens for east London small businesses. Picture: Mike Brooke

'School for start ups' opens for east London small businesses. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

A week-long business mentoring programme to help fledgling start-ups in east London begins tomorrow at the new International Quarter neighbourhood next to the Olympic Park.

The Workable organisation that operates co-working space is running the programme opening with guest speaker and best-selling author Melissa Hemsley on how to turn one's passion into a sustainable career.

The sessions are being held on the 19th floor at 1 Westfield Avenue, in Stratford, as part of a "summer school for start-ups" for new businesses to meet the experts in their field at the early stages of development.

Other speakers tomorrow include press photographer Ellis Parrinder on how to use Instagram to build a brand, health and fitness editor Lucy Gornall on looking after the workforce and accountant Ros Hodgson on how to control cash flow.

More speakers are lined up for the rest of the week on topics such as building a new brand, scaling a business, market research, the role PR plays in business, learning from successes and mistakes, learning presentation to build confidence and how to scale a tech business.

Most Read

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

DLR station attack: Man charged with attempted murder

All Saints DLR station. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Woodland Trust criticises planners over decision to move 500-year-old mulberry tree

The London Chest Hospital showing World War II bomb damage. Pic: Courtesy of Barts Health Archives and Museums

Leyton Orient 1 Cheltenham Town 0: Five things we learned

O's fans hold up a banner in tribute to former Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh before the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Bethnal Green night market cancelled due to predicted extreme weather

A Yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: PA Images

