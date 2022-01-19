News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Wrap a Hug: baby slings bring east London parents together

Logo Icon

Mia Lyndon

Published: 2:45 PM January 19, 2022
Mel Pinet, of Bethnal Green's Wrap a Hug, with her baby in a sling

Mel Pinet, of Bethnal Green's Wrap a Hug, holding her baby in a sling - Credit: Supplied

Wrap a Hug baby sling library, run by mum-of-two, is helping to combat local parents’ loneliness. 

The library - which provides consultations, advice and workshops - is helping to bring together the local community, one sling at a time. 

Mel Pinet, of Wrap a Hug, said: “It began seven and a half years ago when I had my first son.

“Just like every mum out there I had no idea about slings, I got given some slings and like everybody, I had no idea of what I was doing.”

Mel had "quite severe post-natal depression" after the birth of her first son. She says carrying him in a sling helped her bond with him. 

“It really helped me massively through the depression and opened up so many doors,” said Mel. 

Mel quickly got involved with other “slinging mums”, attending local meetings where parents would share ideas, tips and tricks. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Jailed: Rapist who repeatedly attacked woman in her own home
  2. 2 Coroner concerned with Barts NHS trust after woman 'unlawfully killed'
  3. 3 Gun found in car as Met makes 130 arrests during drugs op
  1. 4 Man arrested over two separate rape allegations - one previously unknown to police
  2. 5 One per cent council tax rise planned with borough set for balanced budget
  3. 6 Lib Dem candidate for Tower Hamlets mayor announced
  4. 7 Olympian burglary: Men with links to Plaistow and Isle of Dogs wanted
  5. 8 Come Dine With Me calls on east London restaurants for new show
  6. 9 An afternoon you will remember: Alcohol-free comedy club returns to east London
  7. 10 Ex football boss sets up fans club to increase diversity at England games

She said: “At that time, a friend that had started wrap a hug sling library in west London, she was going back to Italy, so she said: 'Why don’t you take over the name and the website and move it to east London?'” 

Mel trained to become a certified baby-wearing consultant, quit her full-time job, and relaunched Wrap a Hug in Bethnal Green. 

Certified baby-wearing consultants help parents explore sling options

Certified baby-wearing consultants help parents explore sling options - Credit: Supplied

Offering consultations from her home, Mel provides a supportive environment in which parents can explore sling options. 

Mel said: “It’s very important to get proper support, to find a sling that fits you, to have a really great experience and to help you get on with your life.

“I’ve had people who leave here and say: ‘This has changed my life – I can be hands-free; I can do things around the house, I don’t feel like I’m trapped anymore.'" 

Wrap a Hug promotes a “pay what you can” message, encouraging those with financial struggles to still get involved.  

Mel said: “[Slings] don’t have to be expensive."

Mel runs a coffee morning every Wednesday in Victoria Park to bring parents together 

Mel runs a coffee morning every Wednesday in Victoria Park to bring parents together - Credit: Supplied

With the community at its heart, Wrap a Hug also gets involved in local events and workshops.

Mel runs a coffee morning every Wednesday, in Victoria Park, which provides parents with an opportunity to chat, take a breath and have a cup of coffee. 

She says baby slings helped her with bond with her son after suffering from post-natal depression

She says baby slings helped her with bond with her son after suffering from post-natal depression - Credit: Supplied

"It’s all about the community,” said Mel. 

“There’s a saying: ‘it takes a village to raise a child’, so this is my aim - to create this village."

Find out more at ww.wrapahug.com

Victoria Park
Wellbeing
Bethnal Green News
Tower Hamlets News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police were called last night (January 11) to Manchester Road, Tower Hamlets following reports of a man carrying a metal pole

London Live News

Reports of man 'carrying metal pole' in Isle of Dogs

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Haydon Road, Dagenham at the junction with Bennett's Castle Lane

London Live News

Bow man charged after Dagenham stabbing given court date

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Man with links to Newham, Tower Hamlets and Hackney wanted by Met Police

London Live News

Wanted: Man known to commit offences on train and tube network

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
City of London Magistrates' Court in Queen Victoria Street

London Live News

Convicted: Met special constable who assaulted man in custody

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon