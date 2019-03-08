Why arm-wrestler Les Clayden can inspire wannabe authors at a Whitechapel bookworm festival

Tough arm-wrestler Les Clayden turned his musle to writing for his 'Swimnmming With Stingrays' autobiography launched at 2018 Writeidea book festival. Picture: BNBS Books BNBS books

A writers' festival where wannabe authors are inspired to put pen to paper returns to Whitechapel next week for its 11th year.

Rertired Whitechapel market trader Les who launched his career as an author in 2018. Picture: Frank Pittal Rertired Whitechapel market trader Les who launched his career as an author in 2018. Picture: Frank Pittal

The aptly-named Writeidea festival is a platform for those with a story in their head waiting to go into print—or writers like retired Whitechapel market stallholder Les Clayden revealing their life story.

The one-time Commonwealth arm-wrestling champ packed audiences at last year's festival with the first public reading of his autobiography Swimming With Stingrays.

He told of growing up in poverty in the East End and how he once ruined a Guy Fawkes bonfire night for the kids in his tough Stepney neighbourhood.

But Les reformed and left school to go on to be a nightclub bouncer and a tough bobby on the beat in Soho's gangland before returning to the East End help run his dad's fruit'n'veg stall in Whitechapel, his book reveals.

Youngsters training at the new Blackwall HQ of English National Ballet which is performing at Whitechapel's 2019 Writeidea book festival on November 17. Picture: Danilo Moroni Youngsters training at the new Blackwall HQ of English National Ballet which is performing at Whitechapel's 2019 Writeidea book festival on November 17. Picture: Danilo Moroni

He has since retired, moved out to leafy suburbia, and has been keen to put his thoughts down on paper to become a best-selling author, something he never dreamed of growing up in the slums of Stepney in post-War Britain.

Les was a guest at the 2018 Writeidea Festival to inspire a new generation of youngsters to turn their energy to books.

This year's three-day festival runs from November 15 to 17 at the Whitechapel Idea Store with 40 free events put on by Tower Hamlets Council.

It starts 7pm on November 15 with Colin Grant reading from his 'Homecoming' book of memoirs from the first immigrants arriving from the West Indies in the post-War years.

Other events include Ayisha Malik on her romantic comedy 'Sof'ia Khan Is Not Obliged'—billed as "a Muslim Brigit Jones".

Historian David Rosenberg leads a "walk and talk" about radicals in Brick Lane from the 1880s to the 1970s in an area rich in social and political struggle, he will tell you.

Other authors also tell stories of "home front" girls during the war years and about pie'n'mash down the Roman Road.

But it's not just a bookworms' bonanza. English National Ballet is staging a Sunday performance on November 17 at 1pm to celebrate its new London City Island headquarters in Blackwall, after moving to East London from Royal Kensington. The festival finishes with Klezma folk songs and dances performed by Klezma Klub.