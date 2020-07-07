Search

Advanced search

Westferry Printworks: Robert Jenrick’s village ‘twins’ with East End in show of solidarity over scandal

PUBLISHED: 17:19 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 07 July 2020

A protest group unofficially 'twinned' the village of Eye with the East End in a show of solidarity over the Westferry Printworks scandal. Picture: XR Herefordshire

A protest group unofficially 'twinned' the village of Eye with the East End in a show of solidarity over the Westferry Printworks scandal. Picture: XR Herefordshire

Archant

Extinction Rebellion campaigners have urged the government to “put community over corruption” in a protest sparked by the Westferry Printworks scandal.

Extinction Rebellion campaigners targeted Robert Jenrick's home in the village of Eye in Herefordshire in a protest over the Westferry Printworks on Sunday, July 5. Picture: XR HerefordshireExtinction Rebellion campaigners targeted Robert Jenrick's home in the village of Eye in Herefordshire in a protest over the Westferry Printworks on Sunday, July 5. Picture: XR Herefordshire

Protesters called for Robert Jenrick MP to resign and held a banner saying “People over profit” on ground where the development was due to be built in the Isle of Dogs during the action on Sunday, July 5.

People protested outside the manor house home of the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government in the Herefordshire village of Eye which they unofficially “twinned” with Tower Hamlets in a show of solidarity.

Members of Extinction Rebellion’s Tower Hamlets branch have criticised the MP over his move to let billionaire developer and Tory donor Richard Desmond dodge a £45million community levy.

Cleodie Rickard from the group said: “We are uplifted that our friends across the country in Herefordshire are willing to call attention to this injustice and stand with us in solidarity.

Extinction Rebellion campaigners from Tower Hamlets demand people over profit in response to the Westferry Printworks scandal. Picture: XR Tower HamletsExtinction Rebellion campaigners from Tower Hamlets demand people over profit in response to the Westferry Printworks scandal. Picture: XR Tower Hamlets

“We see this as nothing more than theft of £45million which would’ve been spent to benefit our community.

“It’s sickening to see money siphoned off to line the pockets of the wealthy, when to tackle the interconnected issues of health, environment and inequality we desperately need that money for community investment.”

You may also want to watch:

She vowed the group would keep fighting for the health of people and planet to be put before profit.

Cllr Kyrsten Perry said: “Many are quite rightly asking why Robert Jenrick is still in post after the recent revelations around the Westferry Printworks planning decision.

“Mr Jenrick has failed to answer the serious questions raised about his involvement and his relationship with Richard Desmond, and he has undermined trust in the planning process.”

Ms Perry, who represents Canary Wharf, said councillors will continue to press the government for answers about the scandal.

Chris Parish, who lives in the Isle of Dogs and is an XR Tower Hamlets member said the East End desperately needs more affordable housing as “one of the poorest and most overcrowded boroughs in the country”.

He claimed that instead, “masses” of luxury apartments are being built catering for rich, overseas buyers who often use those dwellings as an investment to park their cash in.

A government spokesperson said a full account of the deal has been sent to a Parliamentary select committee by the secretary of state with relevant documents published online.

Mr Jenrick did not respond to a request for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two arrested on picket line outside Tower Hamlets transport depot on 2nd day of council strike

Unison's online rally for Tower Hamlets council strike action

Appeal after man left critically ill following collision in Bow

Detectives are investigating after the cyclist rode off. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Striking key workers picket Tower Hamlets Council to stop new work contracts being imposed

NHS staff like Martin Durrant join council workers picketing Mile End Hospital protesting at Tower Hamlets imposing new work contracts on its staff

Labour councillors issue open letter against Tower Rewards scheme as strike action begins

The contract changes affect staff working across Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke

£5m car smugglers jailed as police seize stolen Mercs and BMWs being shipped to Cyprus

Stolen £40k Mercedes about to be smugglerd to Cyprus... nabbed by police instead. Picture: City of London Police

Most Read

Two arrested on picket line outside Tower Hamlets transport depot on 2nd day of council strike

Unison's online rally for Tower Hamlets council strike action

Appeal after man left critically ill following collision in Bow

Detectives are investigating after the cyclist rode off. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Striking key workers picket Tower Hamlets Council to stop new work contracts being imposed

NHS staff like Martin Durrant join council workers picketing Mile End Hospital protesting at Tower Hamlets imposing new work contracts on its staff

Labour councillors issue open letter against Tower Rewards scheme as strike action begins

The contract changes affect staff working across Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke

£5m car smugglers jailed as police seize stolen Mercs and BMWs being shipped to Cyprus

Stolen £40k Mercedes about to be smugglerd to Cyprus... nabbed by police instead. Picture: City of London Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Soucek was becoming crucial prior to Covid-19 lockdown says West Ham boss Moyes

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal

West Ham are expected to remain without Haller and Anderson for Burnley clash

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring against Southampton at London Stadium

West Ham United boss Moyes insists Antonio has so much to offer the club

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal

Striker Harrold loved O’s championship winning season despite finding it hard at times

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Hammers have a ‘renewed’ belief says striker Antonio

West Ham United's Michail Antonio challenges for the ball with Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (right) during the Premier League match at St James' Park