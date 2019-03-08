Charity tackling impact on jobs from Shoreditch 'gentrification' gets £290,000 Lottery windfall

Volunteer from Publicis Fapient creative organisation running a workshop on CVs and job applications for 'You Make It' charity pictured with two women taking part, Chelsea and Leanne. Picture: Ben Sage Ben Sage

A charity helping to self-motivate women out of work in east London has been given £290,000 National Lottery cash to help 250 to get jobs over the next five years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Participants Deborah and Cindy enjoy a workshop session run by Harley Street nutricianist Anna Sirth. Picture: Ben Sage Participants Deborah and Cindy enjoy a workshop session run by Harley Street nutricianist Anna Sirth. Picture: Ben Sage

The charity, You Make It, was set up in as a pilot in 2011 by Asma Shah to "deal with the impact of gentrification" of Shoreditch and is using the windfall for a six-month 'empowerment' programme.

"The money means we're able to change the lives of hundreds more women in east London," Asma said. "We are sharing our approach with other organisations because there's 'true magic' in our method!"

You may also want to watch:

Her charity set up in Lee Street, Haggerston, has helped 250 women so far, with an 83 per cent success rate for getting jobs, going into higher education or starting up in business.

The programme builds self-confidence and helps those taking part to form social and professional networks while learning new skills.

Nadine Davis, who went through the programme herself, said: "There are still so many women who could benefit from this life-changing programme. I have the tools to go out in the world and create the life I want, but still have their support and advice."

The Lottery funding means You May It another 250 women over the next five years get help with work placements or starting up their own businesses.