Appeal for votes as You Make It charity project reaches finals of National Lottery competition

You Make It has reached the finals of the National Lottery Awards. Picture: Ben Sage Photography Archant

A charity project is appealing for votes after reaching the finals of a competition to find the UK's favourite National Lottery-funded projects.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The charity project was set up in response to gentrification in Shoreditch. Picture: Ben Sage Photography The charity project was set up in response to gentrification in Shoreditch. Picture: Ben Sage Photography

You Make It, set up "to deal with the impact of gentrification" in Shoreditch, is competing in the best community and charity project category.

Roxi Jahanshahi, its senior programme and partnerships manager, said: "We were so happy to be told You Make It had been shortlisted as a finalist.

"The project had such humble beginnings - from our founder and CEO's kitchen table to the potential prospect of featuring on a BBC awards show. We're just so honoured.

"Without National Lottery funding and sheer hard work, we wouldn't be here today and so many incredible women would not have been able to achieve their full potential."

You Make It beat off competition from more than 700 organisations to reach the public voting stage in this year's National Lottery Awards in the 25th year of its operation by Camelot.

The awards celebrate the inspirational people and projects doing extraordinary things with the help of lottery funding.

You may also want to watch:

The project with the most votes will be crowned the winner and receive a £10,000 cash prize, a trophy and attend the star-studded glittering awards ceremony broadcast on BBC One in November.

With lottery funding, You Make It has grown to offer business funding, workshops, placements and much more to inspire women to achieve their career goals.

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, said: "You Make It is doing an incredible job in its community.

They thoroughly deserve to be in the finals and with your support they could be a winner."

Roxi added: "We're hoping all of our ladies and the whole community get behind us as winning would be a truly amazing experience."

To vote for You Make It, go to lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards. Or use the Twitter hashtag #NLAYouMakeIt. Voting runs from 9am on July 24 until midnight on August 21.

The first National Lottery draw took place on November 19, 1994 and has created more than 5,100 millionaires since.

Players have raised more than £40billion for good causes in the areas of arts, sport, heritage and community during that time.

You Make It, based in Haggerston, scooped £290,000 of lottery cash last June to help 250 women into jobs over the next five years.