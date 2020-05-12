Search

Young baker recognised on the streets of Tower Hamlets following successful YouTube channel

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 May 2020

Georgie Wright, a 9-year-old baker who has set up his own YouTube channel during the lockdown period. Picture: Jodie Brown

Georgie Wright, a 9-year-old baker who has set up his own YouTube channel during the lockdown period. Picture: Jodie Brown

Archant

The past seven weeks have been challenging for parents, as they strive to both educate and entertain children not used to being cooped up at home.

For most parents, the hope is that their child has a hobby which helps them avoid the boredom and frustration that can arise from being in lockdown.

This is certainly the case for Jodie Brown, the mum of nine-year-old Georgie Wright, who has created a baking YouTube channel to keep himself occupied.

Georgie has always enjoyed baking, after learning from Jodie who runs her own successful baking business.

However, he has taken this to the next level since the beginning of lockdown, by making and uploading videos to YouTube which Jodie shares on local resident groups.

When asked why he enjoys baking, the St Luke’s primary school student gives the perfect response: “I just like it - I just like eating it really!”

Jodie explains how the channel has helped her son: “I am so proud of him as he suffers with anxiety and tics quite badly, but this has helped to keep him calm and keep him going.

“He has had some amazing feedback and has been recognised in the street, which amazes him!”

Georgie has 186 subscribers, who can watch him bake anything from apple crumble to Yorkshire pudding, though cookies are his favourite.

He says that although his brothers Freddie, 11 and Henry, eight, may deny it – “because they’re naughty!” – they enjoy baking too, and sometimes appear in the videos.

For Jodie, it’s simply a huge plus that her son is so happy doing what he enjoys, which also benefits many others.

As the mum of three sons, she has her hands full, particularly given that her baking business is actually booming during this period.

The Isle of Dogs resident says she’s happy baking “all sorts”, but that afternoon teas are currently all the rage.

Jodie laughs that although she “can’t teach” Georgie maths as part of his home schooling, she can help hone his baking skills.

She has also made him a special branded T-shirt to wear in all the videos.

Georgie says he enjoys teaching people how to bake at home, and loves that his friends watch his channel.

