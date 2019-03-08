Search

Tower Hamlets Youth Orchestra's first performances abroad

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 August 2019

Tower Hamlets Youth Orchestra perform in Brandenberg Cathedral under their conductor Phillip Scott. Picture: LBTH

Tower Hamlets Youth Orchestra perform in Brandenberg Cathedral under their conductor Phillip Scott. Picture: LBTH

Musicians as young as 12 have just returned from a trip performing in Germany as Tower Hamlets Youth Orchestra enjoyed its first tour abroad.

The 42 youngsters aged 12 to 20 toured classical music venues, playing to an audience of 650 in Brandenburg Cathedral and another 200 at St Pauli Ruine, Dresden.

Their programme of four performances included part of Firebird by Stravinsky, Finlandia by Sibelius and Danse Macabre by Sant Saens.

The tour was the orchestra's first trip abroad and marked its three-year development under conductor Phillip Scott and a professional panel of tutors.

The Youth Orchestra, run by Tower Hamlets Council's arts and music education service in schools, is now in its sixth year giving opportunities for all children and young people in the East End and in the City to learn a musical instrument to performance standard. Many of its members also have lessons at prestigious London music conservatoires.

