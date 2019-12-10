Jailed: Man arrested in Whitechapel for killing Zahir Visiter in Regent's Canal stabbing

Hamal Hussain... man who killed Zahir Visiter gets 15 years behind bars. Picture: Met Police MPS

A man arrested in Whitechapel after the Regent's Canal towpath stabbing of 25-year-old Zahir Visiter has been jailed for 15 years for manslaughter.

Zahir Visiter, 25... victim of brutal slaying by Regent's Canal on March 28, 2019. Picture: Met Police Zahir Visiter, 25... victim of brutal slaying by Regent's Canal on March 28, 2019. Picture: Met Police

Kamal Hussain, 22, was sentenced at the Old Bailey today after found guilty in October of manslaughter by stabbing in which a detective said the knife blows were inflicted with force.

Hussain was one of three suspects arrested at a Whitechapel address six days after Zahir's killing in west London on March 28.

Zahir was stabbed by the canal after leaving his home in St John's Wood for a meeting in the street to hand over money he owed, which went missing. He died in hospital.

CCTV footage showed Zahir was waiting for his meeting, then emerging after being stabbed, followed by Hussain who watched him collapse before walking off along the canal.

Regent's Canal towpath... close to the spot where Zahir Visiter was stabbed to death. Picture: Google Regent's Canal towpath... close to the spot where Zahir Visiter was stabbed to death. Picture: Google

"This was a planned and brutal attack," Det Sgt Gary Royal said after today's sentencing. "The wounds to Zahir were delivered with considerable force. His family have been deeply traumatised by his loss."

Zahir's father, Leo Visiter, made an impassioned appeal to end knife crime in a personal impact statement to the court.

"He said: "Not a day passes without the dreadful memory of that fateful day when my son was cruelly taken away from us.

"Knife crime should be taken extremely seriously by the youth of today.

"There are many young people and their parents who are worried by the rising incidents of knife crime.

"I ask the youth of Britain to put down their weapons and end these crimes of hate and savagery. They are a son, a brother, a grandson and a future father."

An 18-year-old arrested in Whitechapel with Hussain was acquitted of murder. Another accused of assisting an offender was released under investigation.