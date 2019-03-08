Search

Zahir Visiter stabbing: 2 men arrested in Whitechapel charged with St John’s Wood murder

PUBLISHED: 08:06 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:28 04 April 2019

Zahir Visiter was stabbed to death in St John's Wood. Picture: Met Police

Zahir Visiter was stabbed to death in St John's Wood. Picture: Met Police

Two men arrested in Whitechapel have been charged with the murder of 25-year-old Zahir Visiter who died in a stabbing in St John’s Wood.

Elmton Court, by Regent's Canal... where Zahir Visiter was stabbed on March 28, 2019. Picture: GoogleElmton Court, by Regent's Canal... where Zahir Visiter was stabbed on March 28, 2019. Picture: Google

They are 21-year-old Kamal Hussain and 18-year-old Yosif Ahmed, both from west London, who were arrested at an address in Whitechapel yesterday morning.

They have been charged this morning with Zahir’s murder and are appearing in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later.

An 18-year-old arrested with them at a Whitechapel address on suspicion of “assisting an offender” has been released under investigation.

Zahir died after being attacked in a flat in Elmton Court, buy the Regent’s Canal, at around 6.15 on March 28.

Police and ambulance paramedics treated him at the scene, but he died in hospital later that night.

