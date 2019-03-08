Zahir Visiter stabbing: 2 men arrested in Whitechapel charged with St John’s Wood murder
PUBLISHED: 08:06 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:28 04 April 2019
MPS
Two men arrested in Whitechapel have been charged with the murder of 25-year-old Zahir Visiter who died in a stabbing in St John’s Wood.
Elmton Court, by Regent's Canal... where Zahir Visiter was stabbed on March 28, 2019. Picture: Google
They are 21-year-old Kamal Hussain and 18-year-old Yosif Ahmed, both from west London, who were arrested at an address in Whitechapel yesterday morning.
They have been charged this morning with Zahir’s murder and are appearing in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later.
An 18-year-old arrested with them at a Whitechapel address on suspicion of “assisting an offender” has been released under investigation.
Zahir died after being attacked in a flat in Elmton Court, buy the Regent’s Canal, at around 6.15 on March 28.
Police and ambulance paramedics treated him at the scene, but he died in hospital later that night.
