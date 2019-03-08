Santa to swap his old reindeer sleigh for a speedboat on the Thames at St Katharine Docks

21st century Santa to arrive on the Thames by speedboat. Has Rudolf and his red nose retired? Picture: Kirsten Holst Kirsten Holst

Christmas is coming a little early on the Thames with Santa swapping his traditional sleigh for a handy speedboat to switch on the festive lights at St Katharine's by the Tower.

Christmas carol concert on the quayside always goes down well each year at St Katharine's. Picture: Lucy Young Christmas carol concert on the quayside always goes down well each year at St Katharine's. Picture: Lucy Young

Father Christmas is bringing his yuletide cheer and twinkling lights on November 21, as he's done in previous years.

He arrives at St Katharine marina to throw the switch to turn the ancient heritage docks into a floating winter wonderland.

The docks are usually loaded with festive activities and quayside activities over Christmas.

This year's entertainment includes a carols performed by children from St Peter's school choir in Wapping and grown-ups from the City of London's chamber choir.

Mulled wine, mince pies and hot chocolate are being served to keep toasty by the waterside.

A "Christmas duck hunt" is also being laid out where players have to seek out one of the 25 ducks hidden around the docks.