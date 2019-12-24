Christmas

Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Children's Christmas card designs are winners for the Mayor of Tower Hamlets

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 December 2019

Santa and his ginger cat... Merry Christmas from the children of east London

Santa and his ginger cat... Merry Christmas from the children of east London

Amiya Ali/LBTH

Two little children want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas in 2019 and a Happy New Year for 2020!

Christmas design by four-year-old Nusaybah from William Davis Primary School showing Canary Wharf's skyline, selected by the Mayor of Tower HamletsChristmas design by four-year-old Nusaybah from William Davis Primary School showing Canary Wharf's skyline, selected by the Mayor of Tower Hamlets

Amiya Ali, seven-year-old from Blue Gate Fields Junior School in Shadwell, designed a seasonal greetings card with Santa and his ginger cat to say: "Have a merry Christmas everyone."

Meanwhile, four-year-old Nusaybah from William Davis School chose what looks like the Canary Wharf skyline with the message: "Wishes come true to everyone."

These exclusive designs were chosen in the Mayor of Tower Hamlets' annual schools competition for the official town hall Christmas card.

Christmas Card design by seven-year-old Amiya Ali, selected by the Mayor of Tower HamletsChristmas Card design by seven-year-old Amiya Ali, selected by the Mayor of Tower Hamlets

But a little whistle-blowing elf at the town hall has leaked copies of the designs to the East London Advertiser!

So all of us at the Advertiser join the mayor along with Amiya Ali and Nusaybah in wishing everyone "a merry Christmas and a happy New Year".

Most Read

Hooky gear seized in trading standards sting at Whitechapel Market

Whitechapel Road where Trading Standards officers have seized counterfeit goods. Picture: LBTH

High visibility police patrols set up across east London to ‘reassure public’ during festive period

Police on weekend 'high visibility' patrols. Picture: Met Police

Drunk e-scooter driver from Limehouse banned for 16 months after crashing into moped

Dmitry Gromov was riding this e-scooter when he crashed into a moped, causing serious injuries to its driver and passenger. Picture: City of London Police

Guilty: Man who killed Bethnal Green flatmate over a haircut

Jairo Sepulveda-Garcia will be sentenced on Friday. Picture: MPS

Last orders! Syd’s coffee stall in Shoreditch goes to Museum of London after 100 years

Cheryl Diamond (left) and Jane Tothill serving customer at Syd’s coffee stall. Picture: Museum of London

Most Read

Hooky gear seized in trading standards sting at Whitechapel Market

Whitechapel Road where Trading Standards officers have seized counterfeit goods. Picture: LBTH

High visibility police patrols set up across east London to ‘reassure public’ during festive period

Police on weekend 'high visibility' patrols. Picture: Met Police

Drunk e-scooter driver from Limehouse banned for 16 months after crashing into moped

Dmitry Gromov was riding this e-scooter when he crashed into a moped, causing serious injuries to its driver and passenger. Picture: City of London Police

Guilty: Man who killed Bethnal Green flatmate over a haircut

Jairo Sepulveda-Garcia will be sentenced on Friday. Picture: MPS

Last orders! Syd’s coffee stall in Shoreditch goes to Museum of London after 100 years

Cheryl Diamond (left) and Jane Tothill serving customer at Syd’s coffee stall. Picture: Museum of London

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Children’s Christmas card designs are winners for the Mayor of Tower Hamlets

Santa and his ginger cat... Merry Christmas from the children of east London

Council staff at Tower Hamlets play Santa with their hearts in the right place to those in poverty

Tower Hamlets mayor hands over 1,000 gifts to volunteers at Bow food bank. Picture: LBTH

How one east London volunteer steps up for Christmas

Emdad Rahman (third from the right) at the Whitechapel Mission for Christmas 2017. Picture: via Emdad Rahman.

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Brill ‘potentially’ out for the season

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Essex return for Zampa

Adam Zampa appeals for a wicket for Essex Eagles (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists