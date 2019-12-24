Children's Christmas card designs are winners for the Mayor of Tower Hamlets

Santa and his ginger cat... Merry Christmas from the children of east London Amiya Ali/LBTH

Two little children want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas in 2019 and a Happy New Year for 2020!

Christmas design by four-year-old Nusaybah from William Davis Primary School showing Canary Wharf's skyline, selected by the Mayor of Tower Hamlets Christmas design by four-year-old Nusaybah from William Davis Primary School showing Canary Wharf's skyline, selected by the Mayor of Tower Hamlets

Amiya Ali, seven-year-old from Blue Gate Fields Junior School in Shadwell, designed a seasonal greetings card with Santa and his ginger cat to say: "Have a merry Christmas everyone."

Meanwhile, four-year-old Nusaybah from William Davis School chose what looks like the Canary Wharf skyline with the message: "Wishes come true to everyone."

These exclusive designs were chosen in the Mayor of Tower Hamlets' annual schools competition for the official town hall Christmas card.

Christmas Card design by seven-year-old Amiya Ali, selected by the Mayor of Tower Hamlets Christmas Card design by seven-year-old Amiya Ali, selected by the Mayor of Tower Hamlets

But a little whistle-blowing elf at the town hall has leaked copies of the designs to the East London Advertiser!

So all of us at the Advertiser join the mayor along with Amiya Ali and Nusaybah in wishing everyone "a merry Christmas and a happy New Year".