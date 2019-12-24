Children's Christmas card designs are winners for the Mayor of Tower Hamlets
PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 December 2019
Amiya Ali/LBTH
Two little children want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas in 2019 and a Happy New Year for 2020!
Amiya Ali, seven-year-old from Blue Gate Fields Junior School in Shadwell, designed a seasonal greetings card with Santa and his ginger cat to say: "Have a merry Christmas everyone."
Meanwhile, four-year-old Nusaybah from William Davis School chose what looks like the Canary Wharf skyline with the message: "Wishes come true to everyone."
These exclusive designs were chosen in the Mayor of Tower Hamlets' annual schools competition for the official town hall Christmas card.
But a little whistle-blowing elf at the town hall has leaked copies of the designs to the East London Advertiser!
So all of us at the Advertiser join the mayor along with Amiya Ali and Nusaybah in wishing everyone "a merry Christmas and a happy New Year".