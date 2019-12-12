Search

LIVE: General Election 2019 count for Bethnal Green and Bow and Poplar and Limehouse

PUBLISHED: 21:30 12 December 2019

Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images.

Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images.

PA Archive/PA Images

The East London Advertiser will be live throughout the night bringing you the latest from the General Election count at the ExCeL.

Follow our live blog for updates from the Bethnal Green and Bow and Poplar and Limehouse constituencies.

We will be reporting from the ExCeL, bringing you interviews with candidates, updates from the count and the final result.

The results for both the constituencies are expected at 5am.

