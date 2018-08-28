New security for Tower Hamlets elections

‘Advanced security measures’ to help manage elections are being introduced by Tower Hamlets Council.

The new system is meant to improve security at ballot counts by automatically cross-referencing passes with a database of approved staff and visitors.

It’s hoped the software will improve efficiency as well as the integrity of elections.

Chief executive and returning officer for Tower Hamlets, Will Tuckley, said: “We work closely with police and other partners to make sure our residents can cast their votes freely and securely, and we have robust measures in place for both polling stations and ballot counting.

“We take our responsibilities very seriously and our new software is just one example of Tower Hamlets Council taking every possible step to make sure these by-elections are carried out in the spirit of free and fair democracy.

He added that the local authority was the first in the country to introduce these measures.

The software, developed between the Council and election management company Xpress, is being deployed ahead of by-elections Thursday, February 7.

Polls in Shadwell and Lansbury will be open from 7am to 10pm.