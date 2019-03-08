Review of Tower Hamlets polling stations

Tower Hamlets Council is reviewing the locations of its polling districts and stations.

A consultation in the constituencies of Poplar and Limehouse and Bethnal Green and Bow will run until October 18.

The council is looking for feedback on any aspect of the polling districts, including locations of polling stations, access and facilities.

It is particularly interested in hearing about access for voters who have different forms of disability, a spokesman said.

He added: "Comments are invited regarding [polling] stations currently used and any suggested alternatives. Local political parties and councillors will also be consulted and views are invited from electors and local community groups."

The consultation and maps of the existing polling districts can be viewed on the council's website. Hard copies can be seen in the Town Hall.

Representations can be emailed to PDreview2019@towerhamlets.gov.uk.