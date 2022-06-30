Georgiou 'buzzing' to sign permanent deal at Leyton Orient

Anthony Georgiou said he was 'buzzing' to join Leyton Orient after the club announced he had signed a one-year deal.

The Cyprus international joined the club on trial in February, playing several reserve matches, and has been rewarded with a permanent deal at Brisbane Road.

"I'm buzzing. I've been on trial here for a while but I've wanted to sign a permanent deal from the start," he told the club website.

"It's a great set of lads. The new gaffer has come in and done a really good job. His style suits the players and I'm really looking forward to working with him.

"The trial I had here was really enjoyable, the sessions were great and I felt like I was learning something.

"I really enjoyed coming into work every day and I'm looking forward to continuing my improvement.

"I'm a versatile player, I can play on either wing or as a full back."

Georgiou signed for Tottenham at the age of 13 and made his debut in a Champions League tie against APOEL Nicosia in September 2017.

After loan spells at Levante, Ipswich Town and Bolton, he joined AEL Limassol in January 2021 but left them earlier this year.

He has won eight senior caps to date and O's head coach Richie Wellens added: "I think that he has probably broken the world record for the longest time spent on trial at a club!

"He is a player with a great attitude. In the games that we played behind closed doors against Brentford and Arsenal, he was excellent.

"He's quick, he's got good energy and a good technical ability, he's the type of player we were looking for.

"I like players that are flexible and he gives us that."

Orient start their pre-season campaign with a trip to Isthmian League Premier Division side Haringey Borough on Friday (7pm) before heading to Portugal for a training camp.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old midfielder Matt Young has joined National League side Wealdstone on loan.

Young made 19 appearances for O's in all competitions last season and will join Stuart Maynard's side until January.

"It's a really good opportunity for him," said first-team coach Matt Harrold.

"It was perhaps a bit of a surprise at how much he played last year, being a first-year pro, but he showed in the Papa John's Trophy some real moments of quality and strong performances.

"It was always the plan to send him out on loan this seaosn and get him some first-team football and speaking to the Wealdstone manager it's a great fit all round.

"They play good football, similar to us in terms of philosophy, and they have done extensive research on Matt - so this will be fantastic for his development."