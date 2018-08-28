Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

East London runners join Regents Park 10K

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 January 2019

East London Runners at Regents Park (Pic: Muhammad Ismael)

East London Runners at Regents Park (Pic: Muhammad Ismael)

Archant

The Mornington Chasers started the new year as they finished - Running full pelt in pursuit of PBs and medals.

Once again The Hub was the location for the latest Regent’s Park 10k, a race around the scenic surroundings of one of London’s most iconic parks and suitable for experienced runners as well as first-timers alike, using roads and footpaths.

The race featured chip timing and prizes were awarded to the leading runners and age category winners.

Finish line goodies and a bespoke medal were on offer for every finisher plus a selection of finish line goodies.

In attendance were East Londoners Abdal Ahmed and Emdad Rahman from Tower Hamlets and Barking & Dagenham who both joined fellow runners to complete the run.

Emdad Rahman said: “It was a very well organised event with very friendly people at an iconic location. We recommend the run and will be back ourselves.”

Proceeds from the event were donated to the 401 Foundation.

Launched by the man who famously ran 401 marathons in 401 days, The 401 Foundation’s mission is simple - To passionately strive to help people build their confidence and self-esteem along with tackling mental health and self-development issues, by financially supporting local community projects and individuals directly.

The fun morning also included a Children’s 800m Race and Adults 2 Mile Fun Run.

Regent’s Park is the perfect setting for a fast, flat and traffic-free Sunday morning 10k.

The flat course covers an accurately measured 10k route within the park and attracts runners of all abilities. Beginners are most welcome.

The race is chip timed and mostly flat with slight undulation.

The race is fully marshaled with kilometre markers, water station, toilets and baggage area.

Prizes include: Medal for all finishers, race and age category prizes and grand prix series prizes.

You can enter a single race or save money by buying a 3 or 6 race entry ticket.

Enter online or download an entry form for postal entries. Entry closes at noon on the Friday before the race.

The next race is on February, 3, 2019.

Readers and runners can register here - https://www.chaser.me.uk/tenk/entry.php?referrer=

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man, 46, charged with the murder of Asma Begum in Poplar

Asma Begum was found dead on Friday. Pic: Met Police

Tower Hamlets schools hit by £24m government funding switch away from inner city education

Mulberry School in Commercial Road has lost £282,000 from its budget. Picture: Google

‘Biggest drop in Tower Hamlets house sales’, analysis shows

House sales in Tower Hamlets have fallen the most compared to other London boroughs, according to a count by pre-fab firm Project Etopia. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Winter lights at Canary Wharf using ‘ghost whales’ to stop plastic waste and save the oceans

Winter lights festival coming to Canary Wharf till January 26. Picture: CWG

O’s draw historic FA Cup giant-killers in third round of FA Trophy

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

Man, 46, charged with the murder of Asma Begum in Poplar

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tower Hamlets schools hit by £24m government funding switch away from inner city education

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Biggest drop in Tower Hamlets house sales’, analysis shows

#includeImage($article, 225)

Winter lights at Canary Wharf using ‘ghost whales’ to stop plastic waste and save the oceans

#includeImage($article, 225)

O’s draw historic FA Cup giant-killers in third round of FA Trophy

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

East London runners join Regents Park 10K

East London Runners at Regents Park (Pic: Muhammad Ismael)

Team News: Ebbsfleet United vs Leyton Orient

Salford City's Carl Piergianni heads home the third goal of the game for his team and his second at Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

£1.5m revamp for leisure centres under way by Tower Hamlets Council

Mile End fitness and leisure centre, one of several in the East End getting council funding for improvements. Picture: Google

Sport stars and celebrities assemble for the NBA London game at the O2

Comedian Michael McIntyre at the NBA London match (Pic: David M.Benett)

Activists in East End to protest against arrest of Russian anti-fascists

The march will begin at the Cable Street Mural, which commemorates clashes between counter-protestors and fascists in 1936. Picture: jo-marshall/Wikimedia Commons.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists