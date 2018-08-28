East London runners join Regents Park 10K

The Mornington Chasers started the new year as they finished - Running full pelt in pursuit of PBs and medals.

Once again The Hub was the location for the latest Regent’s Park 10k, a race around the scenic surroundings of one of London’s most iconic parks and suitable for experienced runners as well as first-timers alike, using roads and footpaths.

The race featured chip timing and prizes were awarded to the leading runners and age category winners.

In attendance were East Londoners Abdal Ahmed and Emdad Rahman from Tower Hamlets and Barking & Dagenham who both joined fellow runners to complete the run.

Emdad Rahman said: “It was a very well organised event with very friendly people at an iconic location. We recommend the run and will be back ourselves.”

Proceeds from the event were donated to the 401 Foundation.

Launched by the man who famously ran 401 marathons in 401 days, The 401 Foundation’s mission is simple - To passionately strive to help people build their confidence and self-esteem along with tackling mental health and self-development issues, by financially supporting local community projects and individuals directly.

The fun morning also included a Children’s 800m Race and Adults 2 Mile Fun Run.

Regent’s Park is the perfect setting for a fast, flat and traffic-free Sunday morning 10k.

The flat course covers an accurately measured 10k route within the park and attracts runners of all abilities. Beginners are most welcome.

The race is chip timed and mostly flat with slight undulation.

The race is fully marshaled with kilometre markers, water station, toilets and baggage area.

Prizes include: Medal for all finishers, race and age category prizes and grand prix series prizes.

The next race is on February, 3, 2019.

