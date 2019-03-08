Search

Manager Gazi runs Big Half to raise funds for Sporting Bengal

PUBLISHED: 09:00 14 March 2019

Imrul Gazi in action at the Vitality Half Marathon (Pic: Sporting Bengal)

Imrul Gazi in action at the Vitality Half Marathon (Pic: Sporting Bengal)

Archant

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi completed the Vitality Big Half to raise funds for the Mile End Stadium outfit at the weekend.

The long-serving boss completed the race, which started at Tower Bridge and went through Shadwell and Limehouse, before circling around Canary Wharf, and eventually ending in Greenwich in a time of two hours, 28 minutes and 45 seconds.

Gazi has raised more than £400 for the club so far after opting to take his place in the run at the very last minute.

The funds will be used to continue providing youngsters from the area with a chance to play step five football.

It will also pay for much needed equipment and the day-to-day running costs, including facility hire.

Gazi was amongst a star-studded line up on the day, including four-time Olympic gold medallist and the race winner Sir Mo Farah.

You can still donate on justgiving.com.

