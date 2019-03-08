Search

UEL hurdler delighted to retain BUCS title

PUBLISHED: 09:56 10 May 2019

University of East London student Khai Riley-Laborde admitted to feeling the pressure before defending his 110m hurdles crown at the BUCS Outdoor Championships over the weekend.

The 23-year-old, who is studying media and communications at UEL, secured his second successive gold in a time of 13.73seconds.

However Riley-Laborde, who raced to 110m hurdles silver at the 2017 European U23 Championships, admitted he relied on the UEL medical team as he had a small issue heading into the final.

He said: "There was a lot of pressure. I was a little tight, I had a little niggle which fortunately the UEL medical staff actually helped a lot to ease the pain and allowed me to have a more comfortable run in the final.

"The final was nerve-wracking just because I know all the up-and-coming talented athletes that was on the line-up.

"One of them actually beat me at indoor trials so I knew it was going to be a challenge, I knew that I'm stronger outdoors and I took as much advantage of that as possible.

"This is my second BUCS and I had to make sure all my course-mates, all my team-mates come over!

"There was a big roar when it came to my name and that gave me a bit more confidence to hopefully put on a show and deliver the goods really."

Riley-Laborde hopes to compete at the World University Games later this year and believes consistency is the key to his season.

"I think my goals will probably be the World University Games in Italy and after that, anything will be a bonus," he added.

"So I'll go over to trials and whatever happens, happens. I'm aiming for qualifying standards and I just want to be fit and healthy and consistent.

"If that means running consistent 13.5s when my PB is that, so be it, I'll just be happy to be consistent."

*The 2018-19 BUCS Outdoor Athletic Championships was hosted over the May Day Bank Holiday Weekend at Bedford Stadium. Read more at bucs.org.uk or follow us at @BUCSsport.

