Leyton Orient must show resilience away at Barrow

Published: 4:00 PM October 8, 2021

Dan Kemp of Leyton Orient scores the fourth goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Crawley Town vs Leyton Orient, Papa John's Trophy Football at The People's Pension Stadium on 5th October 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Saturday sees the O's make the long trip north to Barrow.

The bluebirds have started off the campaign well, currently sitting in the play offs (7th place) after ten games.

Barrow acquired former Forest Green manager Mark Cooper this summer and has the Bluebirds playing some attractive football.

The man to watch for Barrow is central midfielder Ollie Banks who is the Bluebirds top scorer with four league goals.

However, Kenny Jackett will be desperate for Orient to bounce back with an away win this time out after conceding two heart-breaking stoppage time goals at Port Vale last week to deny the Os a massive away win.

Last weekend’s poor game management was very uncharacteristic of Jackett’s side who up until that point where one of the most solid defensive teams in the division.

Despite the defeat late on at Port Vale it could be a blessing in disguise in terms of learning a harsh lesson on seeing games out, something that if done effectively will help the O's in their promotion push later in the season.

However, the games come thick and fast which saw a rotated side comfortably win 0-4 away at Crawley Town in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The win also sees the O’s progress to the knockout stages of the competition. It doesn’t matter which competition it is, winning breeds confidence.

The last two meetings between the sides at Holker Street have both ended as scoring draws. Orient’s last win coming in 2000 winning 0-2 in the FA Cup. The aim this time will be to pick up three precious away points.

Team News:

Orient will be without the lively Paul Smyth who returned from injury last weekend and put in a spirited performance from the bench.

Smyth will link up with the Northern Ireland squad for World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Bulgaria. Long term absentee Adam Thompson remains on the side-lines.

A big blow for the Os will see creative right wing back Tom James suspended this time out after receiving his fifth yellow card at Port Vale.

Alex Mitchell is likely to return to the squad bolstering the options in defence.

