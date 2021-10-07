Barrow have a real 'identity' insists O's assistant Joe Gallen

Published: 9:00 AM October 7, 2021

Leyton Orient assistant manager Joe Gallen knows Barrow have a real ‘identity’ ahead of their trip up north this weekend.

The O’s will make the trip away to Holker Street on Saturday as they look to bounce back from a late 3-2 defeat away to Port Vale in the league last weekend.

Although they did bounce back with a 4-0 win over Crawley Town in the Papa John’s Trophy in mid-week.

“Barrow are a very good team, they’ve got a very experienced manager, and they’ve got an identity and style of play about them,” Gallen said.

“They’ve got some very good players, it’s going to be a tough game for us up at Barrow, and we’re going to have to play really well in order to get some points.

“We feel when we play well, we’re confident we can play well, and we’ll need to but we’ll go up to Barrow looking to pick up some points and get back to winning again.”

The O’s will be without Tom James through suspension and Paul Smyth who has been called up to represent Northern Ireland.

“Tom picked up a booking away at Port Vale. Tom is definitely out and will be sorely missed, but it’s an opportunity for someone else to come in and play well.

“Paul Smyth has been called up and we haven’t had him for a full 90 minutes in the league yet. Paul has gone to Northern Ireland so he will miss the game on Saturday and then he’ll be back.

“We’re looking forward to Paul coming back and playing in an Orient shirt. We were working it out last week who they would be calling up.

“We thought we had quite a number of players being called up ahead of him going through the leagues.

“Having spoke to their manager, who is someone that I know, they said that they’ve got a lot of injuries in the forwards areas.

“Paul has been in that squad quite a lot in the last few years and he said he had no hesitation in calling him up.

“I suppose in terms of Northern Ireland perhaps they don’t have the pick of players that other countries have.”