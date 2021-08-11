Mile End to host first-ever Village Cup
Emdad Rahman
- Credit: Emdad Rahman
Beanibazar Sporting Club UK have announced plans for the first ever Village Cup which takes place at Mile End on Sunday.
The draw for the inaugural tournament was held at The London Enterprise Academy, Tower Hamlets and was attended by team managers and the Sporting Club's committee.
Beanibazar is an upazila of Sylhet District in northeastern Bangladesh, part of the Sylhet Division.
BSCUK President Mesba Ahmed said: “This is a historic and happy moment for expatriate Beanibazaris and we are really excited to use football to bring our community together.
“Our ethos is based on families representing their own villages in the Cup and this will promote greater unity amongst the old and young, whilst educating about our shared heritage.
“This Sunday we will have lots of families and friends coming together in what promises to be a day of great fanfare.”
After the draw involving 30 teams for the 5-a-side event, there was a Q&A session with attendees.
The Beanibazar Village Cup 2021 takes place at Mile End Stadium on Sunday August 15 from 12-5 pm.
Beanibazar Village Cup 2021, Group A: Matizura, Raibashi, Gungadhia FC, Joldup Sporting Club, Akhakhazna.
Group B: Bordesh, Govindsree, Mathiura Duakha Sporting Club, Balinga, Dasura.
Group C: Mathiura Bazar Sporting Club, Kangli All Stars, Sreedhora Red, Nidonpur AFC, Nidonpur.
Group D: Holimpur, Noyagram, Sreedhora Green, Abdullapur Sporting Club, Mathiura Dudbokshi.
Group E: Baurbagh, Tilpara, Boiragi, Uttar Akhakhazna, Pathon FC.
Group F: Mathiura Bejgram United, Alinagar, Kalaiura Sporting Club, Dudbokshi FC, Piror Chok.