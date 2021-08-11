News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Sport

Mile End to host first-ever Village Cup

Logo Icon

Emdad Rahman

Published: 7:14 AM August 11, 2021   
Beanibazar Sporting Club UK have announced plans for the first ever Village Cup

Beanibazar Sporting Club UK have announced plans for the first ever Village Cup - Credit: Emdad Rahman

Beanibazar Sporting Club UK have announced plans for the first ever Village Cup which takes place at Mile End on Sunday. 

The draw for the inaugural tournament was held at The London Enterprise Academy, Tower Hamlets and was attended by team managers and the Sporting Club's committee. 

Beanibazar is an upazila of Sylhet District in northeastern Bangladesh, part of the Sylhet Division.

BSCUK President Mesba Ahmed said: “This is a historic and happy moment for expatriate Beanibazaris and we are really excited to use football to bring our community together.

“Our ethos is based on families representing their own villages in the Cup and this will promote greater unity amongst the old and young, whilst educating about our shared heritage.

You may also want to watch:

“This Sunday we will have lots of families and friends coming together in what promises to be a day of great fanfare.”

After the draw involving 30 teams for the 5-a-side event, there was a Q&A session with attendees. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Heart care waiting list could double in north-east London, says charity
  2. 2 Jailed: A12 subway sex predator who attacked lone women
  3. 3 Leyton Orient are a 'big club' insists new captain Darren Pratley
  1. 4 A Level results 2021: George Green's School head praises students' resilience in face of 'incredible challenges'
  2. 5 A Level results 2021: Bishop Challoner twins to study at Cambridge and Durham universities
  3. 6 A Level results 2021: East London Science year-13s 'ready to meet the world'
  4. 7 Plans to turn former Broadwood piano works into Hackney Wick 'student city'
  5. 8 Tower Bridge jammed open by technical fault
  6. 9 Comedy night for Leyton Orient's Justin Edinburgh at the Backyard
  7. 10 Leyton Orient eyeing promotion back to League One this season

The Beanibazar Village Cup 2021 takes place at Mile End Stadium on Sunday August 15 from 12-5 pm. 

Beanibazar Village Cup 2021, Group A: Matizura, Raibashi, Gungadhia FC, Joldup Sporting Club, Akhakhazna.

Group B: Bordesh, Govindsree, Mathiura Duakha Sporting Club, Balinga, Dasura.

Group C: Mathiura Bazar Sporting Club, Kangli All Stars, Sreedhora Red, Nidonpur AFC, Nidonpur.

Group D: Holimpur, Noyagram, Sreedhora Green, Abdullapur Sporting Club, Mathiura Dudbokshi.

Group E: Baurbagh, Tilpara, Boiragi, Uttar Akhakhazna, Pathon FC.

Group F: Mathiura Bejgram United, Alinagar, Kalaiura Sporting Club, Dudbokshi FC, Piror Chok.

East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Orient manager delighted with Pratley addition

Leyton Orient

Transfer round-up: Leyton Orient bring in eight as departures find new...

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Area around West India Quay station now cordoned off where man was stabbed

Crime

Man stabbed outside West India Quay DLR station

Mike Brooke

person
Ousseynou Cisse of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group...

Leyton Orient

Midfielder Ouss Cisse confirms Leyton Orient departure

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Golds... One Housing tenants and leaseholders fear merger will make estates more remote

Housing

Call to halt merger involving Isle of Dogs social landlord

Mike Brooke

person