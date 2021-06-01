Bethnal Green boxer Ramla Ali shines on debut in Las Vegas

Published: 8:00 AM June 1, 2021

Bethnal Green female featherweight prospect Ramla Ali shone through her debut appearance in Las Vegas with flying colours.

The 31-year-old gave the attendees at Michelob Ultra Arena on the famous Las Vegas Strip a really good account of herself with a six round shut-out success over home town favourite Mikayla 'MK Ultra' Nebel on the undercard of Matchroom Boxing's Devin Hanley verses Jorge Linares WBC world lightweight title bill.

Somalia-born Ali improved to three wins and was satisfied with her American debut, especially as she was delighted to fight in Las Vegas, a city known worldwide for staging big marquee boxing events.

"It was a good performance considering she’s (Nebel) a messy fighter," she said. "She was rolling from her hip and staying low so I was getting on top. I thought I controlled it best I could, women don’t have the same power as men, well I don’t!

Ramla Ali in action - Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

"I tried to keep it as clean as possible, overall I am happy with how I did considering I’m far away from home. I’ve loved it out here, I can’t believe I am here so early in my career, only my third fight, I am humbled to be in Vegas so early."

You may also want to watch:

While her place in the GB boxing squad for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics still to be confirmed, Ali did reveal she will be on the undercard of former Finchley ABC rep Anthony Joshua's next WBA Super, IBF and WBO world heavyweight title defences.

"I'm trying to still go to the Olympics," she added. "I’m just waiting for my confirmation letter to come through in June, and then also looking to the next AJ card too and then another fight later in the year as well."