Golden weekend as Sharks duo Lucas and Ivy storm to claim six of best

Bethnal Green Sharks young swimmers Archant

Bethnal Green Sharks were celebrating after eight of their young swimmers returned from the Harrow Regional qualifier with gold medals.

The leading tally of golds was achieved by Lucas Malcev in the 11-year-old boys’ competition and Ivy Hernandez Taylor in the girls’ nine-year-old category.

Malcev managed six top placings in the 100, 200 and 400m freeestyle, 50 and 200m breaststroke and 200m medley.

On a super weekend, he also won silver medals for the 50m freestyle and butterfly events as well as a bronze for his efforts.

For Hernandez Taylor it was also six of the best in the 50, 100 and 200m freestyle, 50 and 100m backstroke and 400m medley.

She also won two bronze medals for the 50 and 100m breaststroke.

In the girls’ 11-years competition, Arella Zarina won five splendid gold medals for the 50 and 100m butterfly, the 50m freestyle as well as the 50 and 100m backstroke.

Zarina also gained a silver medal for the 50m breaststroke, and one bronze.

In the girls’ 10-year-old age group, Emily Bonfante picked up gold medals for the 50 and 100m butterfly and 50m backstroke.

Further gold medalists included Nino Saito Figuera for the 100m butterfly (11 years), Ahmed Dawood for the 50m backstroke (12 years), Leli Scicluna for the 100m breaststroke (12 years) and Chloe Newman for the 200m breaststroke and 200m freestyle (16 & over).

Other medal winners were Paris Androulidakis, Thomas Roberts, Adrian Hristov, Lukas Dirse, Teddy Scully, Daniel Malcev, Yoanna Todorova, Fedra Androulidakis, Howard Wang and Alice Hall.

Swimmers achieving Regional Qualifying times at the meet will be representing the Sharks at the London Summer Championships in May.