Superbowl will be shown at the Blues Kitchen

PUBLISHED: 16:30 28 January 2019

Blues Kitchen will be showing the Superbowl (Pic: Blues Kitchen)

Blues Kitchen will be showing the Superbowl (Pic: Blues Kitchen)

Archant

One of America’s biggest sporting events is coming to The Blues Kitchen in Shoreditch for the first-time ever this weekend.

The Curtain Road restaurant will be opening its doors for the 53rd annual Super Bowl and will include live entertainment, food and drink from 9pm to 4am on Sunday, February, 3.

There will be large projectors up in to show the clash between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams as they battle to be crowned 2019 NFL champions.

Tom Brady’s Patriots are favourites heading into the clash but it is expected to be an exciting match up.

The half-time show has big name band Maroon 5 heading the bill to keep the atmosphere going during the break.

To keep those energy levels up throughout, the kitchen will also be dishing up delicious stadium style snacks, with the booze flowing until close.

The Blues Kitchen’s slogan said: “Expect world class American football accompanied by an electric atmosphere, unlike anywhere else in London.”

Visit theblueskitchen.com/shoreditch/ for more information on the event or bookings.

Topic Tags:

