Leyton Orient crash to defeat away to Bolton Wanderers

Leyton Orient crashed to a second consecutive League Two defeat away to out of form Bolton Wanderers.

An own goal from James Brophy and a strike from Wanderers Eoin Doyle guided the hosts to three points at the Bolton University Stadium.

Head coach Ross Embleton made two changes with Hector Kyprianou coming in and new signing Dan Kemp making his first start in place of Ouss Cisse and the injured Lee Angol.

The first chance of the game came as defensive midfielder Hector Kyprianou glanced a header wide from a Jobi McAnuff corner in the fourth minute of play before Conor Wilkinson created a few half chances with his fancy footwork.

In the ninth minute of play O’s goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux pulled an absolutely fantastic save to deny Wanderers forward Nathan Delfouneso, who was unmarked and had the whole goal to aim at.

Both sides then cancelled each other out for majority of the first-half before the hosts Eoin Doyle drilled a shot from distance but Vigouroux pushed it behind for a corner in the 42nd minute.

Two in swinging corners are awkward to defend for the Orient in the wind, but attacker Wilkinson was there to make sure nothing comes of it as he cleared the ball away off a Bolton forward on the second occasion.

Ian Evatt’s men then pushed forward to create a few more chances on the stroke of half-time but they went into the break goalless.

Early in the second-half winger Dan Kemp dragged a shot wide of the target as Orient pushed forward before former Wanderers attacker Wilkinson moved forward down the left before coming infield and picking out Kyprianou who saw a low drive from 25 yards out held onto by Matt Gilks.

In the 65th minute striker Ruel Sotiriou powered a header from a James Brophy free-kick over the bar after Lloyd Isgrove brought down Wilkinson who beat him down the right flank.

Two minutes later Bolton broke the deadlock as a low cross in from Southampton youngster Isgrove was turned into his own goal by Brophy.

Bolton then doubled their lead as striker Eoin Doyle converted inside the box to make it 2-0 as Orient were caught well out of position.

The hosts had a few more chances through Doyle and Harry Brockbank but failed to extend their lead.

Orient's James Brophy picked out the run of left-back Joe Widdowson inside the box and his low cut-back ran through to Conor Wilkinson who skied the ball over the bar with five minutes to go.

Doyle then laid the ball off for his strike partner Delfouneso who fired high and wide of the crossbar.

Bolton Wanderers: Gilks, Brockbank, Santos, Baptiste, Jackson (John 79), Isgrove (Elbouzedi 79), Thomason, Lee, Gnahoua, Doyle, Delfouneso.

Unused subs: Jones, Comley, Crawford, Greenidge, Tutte.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Ling, Akinola, Coulson, Brophy, Kyprianou (Freeman 75), Clay (Dayton 80), McAnuff, Wilkinson, Kemp (Widdowson 60), Sotiriou.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Cisse, Sweeney, Turley.