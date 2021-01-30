Player ratings: Leyton Orient put in a poor display in Bolton defeat
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
A poor performance from Leyton Orient as they crashed to a 2-0 defeat away to out of form Bolton Wanderers with no one taking much credit.
Lawrence Vigouroux (6) - A solid display. Fantastic save in the ninth minute of play and Bolton could have won more comfortably if it wasn’t for the Chilean.
Sam Ling (4) - The right-back was targeted by Bolton and a lot of attacks came down the left side which quite often caught him out.
Tunji Akinola (6) - The West Ham loanee didn’t do too much wrong but had to try cover ground that was left open by some of his fellow defenders.
Josh Coulson (5) - Looked slow and rusty, but probably a given with a lack of minutes since prior to the festive period. He will most likely find himself on the bench once again.
You may also want to watch:
James Brophy (5) - Had energy, tried to push forward, but quite often his ball in the final third let him down. Scored an own goal and probably played the ball into too many risky areas.
Hector Kyprianou (5) - The young defensive midfielder worked hard, but didn’t get too involved, and made a few mistakes most likely due to inexperience.
Most Read
- 1 Whitechapel murder victim named as teenager charged with killing
- 2 Lavender Girls landed a job at Yardley’s 'for perfume perks and getting a man'
- 3 Cops break Covid-19 rules to have haircuts at Bethnal Green police station
- 4 Mulberry tree campaigners to take council to High Court
- 5 Man sentenced after teenage boy groomed on Snapchat to sell heroin
- 6 Police e-fit expert retiring after 15 years at Bethnal Green
- 7 Murder arrest after woman stabbed to death in Whitechapel this morning
- 8 Lovely Day for Aldgate School picked to sing on Billy Ocean's new single
- 9 'Grenfell Tower'-type cladding still not removed from New Providence Wharf after 3 years
- 10 Police hunt after stabbing in Cable Street: One man hurt
Craig Clay (5) - Normally rate Clay highly for his work rate, but it was a poor performance, struggled and his first touch was really sloppy.
Jobi McAnuff (6) - Very vocal, tried to push forward with the ball to create things, despite a lack of movement ahead of him. Not his best display but as always he led the team.
Conor Wilkinson (5.5) - Lively, started brightly, but slowly disappeared and he had a golden chance to give the O’s a life line in the 85th minute but skied it.
Dan Kemp (5.5) - The new signing had some good touches and wanted to get on the ball. Sadly pushed off the ball too often and didn’t have any killer instinct.
Ruel Sotiriou (5) - Sotiriou was magnificent last season. His confidence looks shot although he did look more natural in the middle.
Subs:
Joe Widdowson (5) - Done ok once introduced, but nothing special.
Nick Freeman (5) - Unfair mark but made no impact and was brought on in difficult circumstances once again.
James Dayton (4) - Dayton only touched the ball about once and made no impact.