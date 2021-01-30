Player ratings: Leyton Orient put in a poor display in Bolton defeat

Published: 5:42 PM January 30, 2021

Lawrence Vigouroux of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Crawley Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 19th December 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

A poor performance from Leyton Orient as they crashed to a 2-0 defeat away to out of form Bolton Wanderers with no one taking much credit.

Lawrence Vigouroux (6) - A solid display. Fantastic save in the ninth minute of play and Bolton could have won more comfortably if it wasn’t for the Chilean.

Sam Ling (4) - The right-back was targeted by Bolton and a lot of attacks came down the left side which quite often caught him out.

Tunji Akinola (6) - The West Ham loanee didn’t do too much wrong but had to try cover ground that was left open by some of his fellow defenders.

Josh Coulson (5) - Looked slow and rusty, but probably a given with a lack of minutes since prior to the festive period. He will most likely find himself on the bench once again.

You may also want to watch:

James Brophy (5) - Had energy, tried to push forward, but quite often his ball in the final third let him down. Scored an own goal and probably played the ball into too many risky areas.

James Brophy of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Salford City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 2nd January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hector Kyprianou (5) - The young defensive midfielder worked hard, but didn’t get too involved, and made a few mistakes most likely due to inexperience.

Craig Clay (5) - Normally rate Clay highly for his work rate, but it was a poor performance, struggled and his first touch was really sloppy.

Jobi McAnuff (6) - Very vocal, tried to push forward with the ball to create things, despite a lack of movement ahead of him. Not his best display but as always he led the team.

Conor Wilkinson (5.5) - Lively, started brightly, but slowly disappeared and he had a golden chance to give the O’s a life line in the 85th minute but skied it.

Dan Kemp (5.5) - The new signing had some good touches and wanted to get on the ball. Sadly pushed off the ball too often and didn’t have any killer instinct.

Dan Kemp of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Forest Green Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 23rd January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ruel Sotiriou (5) - Sotiriou was magnificent last season. His confidence looks shot although he did look more natural in the middle.

Subs:

Joe Widdowson (5) - Done ok once introduced, but nothing special.

Nick Freeman (5) - Unfair mark but made no impact and was brought on in difficult circumstances once again.

James Dayton (4) - Dayton only touched the ball about once and made no impact.