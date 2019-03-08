Caroline Dubois brings home another gold

Caroline Dubois after winning the Youth Olympic gold (pic Team GB) Archant

Repton lightweight Caroline Dubois has returned with another gold medal won at the European Youth Championships.

Dubois already held the world and Olympic youth titles and increased her medal collection by winning at the competition held at Sofia Sports Hall in Bulgaria.

The 18-year-old defeated Vilma Viitanen in the preliminaries before beating German Ilona Sarembo in the quarter-final.

She then came up against Ukrainian Amina Abramova in the semi-final before her final with Russian fighter Nune Asatrian, winning the gold on a points decision.

It was the youngster's 40th straight win and she now has her sights set on qualifying for the Olympic Games in 2020.

She is the younger sister of unbeaten heavyweight boxer Daniel Dubois, who is fighting Ebenezer Tetteh for the Commonwealth Heavyweight Title at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday.