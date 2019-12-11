Search

Double delight for Repton at Women's Winter Box Cup

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 December 2019

Repton's Laura Akram hits out (pic Andy Chubb/England Boxing)

Archant

Bethnal Green's Repton Boxing Club had double reason to cheer at the England Boxing Women's Winter Box Cup at Guildford Spectrum.

Repton's Chelsea Estelle hits out (pic Andy Chubb/England Boxing)Repton's Chelsea Estelle hits out (pic Andy Chubb/England Boxing)

Chelsea Estelle was crowned champion in the Elite C 51kg category, after beating Jade Smith (British Army) on a split decision, while Laura Akram won the Elite C 64kg title with a unanimous points success over Francescia Passera-Hughes (Miguels ABC).

But hopes of more success were dashed as Zeina Nassar lost on unanimous points to 37-year-old Nina Hughes in the Elite A 57kg class.

Hughes, a former England international, said: "Zeina pushed me hard and I was pleased to win in the end and be a champion here.

"It's a very important event because it helps girls get extra bouts and gives them the taste of a multi-ring event.

"It's good to give younger boxers the chance to gain experience. It's moved on a lot since I started."

*A magnificent performance by Lansbury Club boxer Fahad Salum earned him the National Association of Boys & Girls Clubs Championship national title last week.

The 20-year-old Salum has been in stunning form for Poplar-based Lansbury, but he faced a tough task in the finals as he travelled noth to Manchester.

Salum, coached by Adam Spelling at the club, took on Jake Harrison from the Gemini club in Liverpool in his big match-up.

And in the end it was Fahad who came out on top to take the title with a tight split decision.

Double delight for Repton at Women's Winter Box Cup

