Dubois wins BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year

PUBLISHED: 08:30 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:30 25 November 2019

Daniel Dubois and Caroline Dubois (pic Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Daniel Dubois and Caroline Dubois (pic Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Boxer Caroline Dubois has been crowned BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year for 2019.

The 18-year-old beat shortlisted rivals including skateboarder Sky Brown and world taekwondo medallist Aaliyah Powell to take the title at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards.

Dubois, who added the European youth title to previous world and Youth Olympic honours in 2019, joins a prestigious list of winners including Wayne Rooney, Andy Murray and Tom Daley.

Dubois has won 40 consecutive bouts and emerged as a contender for a place at next year's Tokyo Olympics and was selected by a panel from nominations made to the BBC and by sports governing bodies via the Youth Sport Trust and in partnership with Blue Peter.

The sister of unbeaten heavyweight Daniel Dubois, she won her world and Youth Olympic double in 2018.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year takes place on December 15 at the P&J Live Arena in Aberdeen.

Essex Senior League: Redbridge and Ilford win, while Clapton and Hamlets suffer defeats

15 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Redbridge and Ilford sealed victories while Tower Hamlets and Clapton fell to defeats in the Essex Senior League.

BBL Cup: London Lions 98 Surrey Scorchers 87

07:49 Duncan Hooper
London Lions in action against Surrey Scorchers (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions claimed the last quarter-final in this season's BBL Cup with victory over fellow hopefuls Surrey on Sunday.

WSL: West Ham 2 Reading 3

Yesterday, 18:42
West Ham United Women's manager Matt Beard (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Jade Moore's 82nd-minute goal saw 10-man Reading secure an unlikely Barclays FA Women's Super League comeback victory from 2-0 behind against West Ham.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton accuses Mark Cooper of making Justin Edinburgh comment

Yesterday, 09:17 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton accuses Mark Cooper of making 'unacceptable' comment about Justin Edinburgh

League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Forest Green Rovers 4

Saturday, November 23, 2019 Lee Power
Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.

Leyton Orient fell to a third successive defeat in League Two at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

West Ham beaten again as Tottenham show decisive cutting edge

Saturday, November 23, 2019 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

The Hammers late comeback can't deny Jose Mourinho's opening win for Spurs

BBL Cup: London Lions 103 Bristol Flyers 69

Friday, November 22, 2019 Duncan Hooper
Joe Ikhinmwin attacks for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions are one game away from qualifying for the BBL Cup quarter-finals, after a dominant win over Bristol in their penultimate South Group game.

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton accuses Mark Cooper of making Justin Edinburgh comment

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.

Shadwell complete historic double

Shadwell FC won the BFA League Cup final (pic: Emdad Rahman)

BBL Cup: London Lions 98 Surrey Scorchers 87

London Lions in action against Surrey Scorchers (pic Graham Hodges)

West Ham Women bounce back with Lewes cup victory

Leanne Kiernan of West Ham

Why Mile End is the least expensive place in Britain for funerals

Funeral procession at Mile End in 2009 for George Davis's widow Rose, well known in the East End. Picture source: Davis family

Murder hunt after Stepney shooting in Nelson Street as police appeal for witnesses

Police murder hunt as man shot in Stepney dies 48 hour later. Picture: Met Police

Stepney shooting appeal: Did you witness attempted murder in Nelson Street Tuesday night?

Police hunt after man is shot at night in the street in Stepney. Picture: Met Police

Whitechapel fatal stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses to incident at house party

Six men are in custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Picture: Met Police

Two arrests after man stabbed to death in Whitechapel and three others injured

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Met Police

Essex Senior League: Redbridge and Ilford win, while Clapton and Hamlets suffer defeats

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

BBL Cup: London Lions 98 Surrey Scorchers 87

London Lions in action against Surrey Scorchers (pic Graham Hodges)

Witness appeal: Man dies in Whitechapel stabbing with three others wounded

20-year-old stabbed to death in Whitechapel. Picture: Met Police

Why Mile End is the least expensive place in Britain for funerals

Funeral procession at Mile End in 2009 for George Davis's widow Rose, well known in the East End. Picture source: Davis family
