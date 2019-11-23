Dubois wins BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year

Daniel Dubois and Caroline Dubois (pic Kirsty O'Connor/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Boxer Caroline Dubois has been crowned BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year for 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 18-year-old beat shortlisted rivals including skateboarder Sky Brown and world taekwondo medallist Aaliyah Powell to take the title at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards.

You may also want to watch:

Dubois, who added the European youth title to previous world and Youth Olympic honours in 2019, joins a prestigious list of winners including Wayne Rooney, Andy Murray and Tom Daley.

Dubois has won 40 consecutive bouts and emerged as a contender for a place at next year's Tokyo Olympics and was selected by a panel from nominations made to the BBC and by sports governing bodies via the Youth Sport Trust and in partnership with Blue Peter.

The sister of unbeaten heavyweight Daniel Dubois, she won her world and Youth Olympic double in 2018.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year takes place on December 15 at the P&J Live Arena in Aberdeen.