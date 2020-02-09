Search

Advanced search

Former British champion Sammy McCarthy dies aged 88

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 February 2020

Former British featherweight champion Sammy McCarthy has died aged 88 (pic: Alex Daley)

Former British featherweight champion Sammy McCarthy has died aged 88 (pic: Alex Daley)

Archant

Former British featherweight champion Sammy McCarthy has died at the age of 88.

McCarthy, known as 'Smiling Sammy', fought over 50 times in the 1950s and served as champion from 1955-1956 before retiring at the age of 26.

After quitting the ring, he managed many successful boxers such as Olympic gold medallist Terry Spinks.

The Stepney fighter made his professional debut in April 1951 with a first-round knockout of Hector Macrow.

He was unbeaten in his first 28 fights, which included wins over Freddie King, Jackie Turpin, Ronnie Clayton, and Jim Kenny.

McCarthy then beat Clayton at White City Stadium in 1954 for the British title before losing it to Billy 'Spider' Kelly.

After moving up to lightweight, he beat Willi Swoboda and later lost to Joe Lucy in a British title fight.

Later in his life, he ran pubs but also served time in prison for armed robbery of banks before living in retirement in Wanstead.

Latest East London Sports News

Former British champion Sammy McCarthy dies aged 88

19 minutes ago Dan Bennett
Former British featherweight champion Sammy McCarthy has died aged 88 (pic: Alex Daley)

Former British featherweight champion Sammy McCarthy has died at the age of 88.

O's boss insists his players will not need picking up for Mansfield clash

15:54 Jacob Ranson
O's Jordan Maguire-Drew and Macclesfield's Corey O'Keefe (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists his side will not need picking up after Macclesfield Town draw ahead of Mansfield clash.

Lee Valley Lions put in spirited performance in Haringey defeat

14:00 Laurence Thorn
Ben Margerison scored his first two goals in a Lions jersey in Sunday's game against Haringey (Pic: Tori Rigby)

NIHL South Two: Lee Valley Lions 4 Haringey Huskies 12

Brophy wants O's to continue building momentum as they push for a strong final run in

Yesterday, 16:00 Jacob Ranson
Orient players celebrate James Brophy's goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient wide-man James Brophy says they must continue building momentum as they look for a strong end to the season.

O's coach Embleton 'frustrated' to draw with Macclesfield

Yesterday, 09:39 Jacob Ranson
O's head coach Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton extremely 'frustrated' to draw 1-1 with Macclesfield Town after a dominant performance.

BBL: Newcastle 108 London Lions 97

Sunday, February 9, 2020 Duncan Hooper
London Lions in action at Newcastle (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions came away empty-handed after a high-scoring affair against the Eagles in the North East.

West Ham match at Manchester City postponed because of adverse weather

Sunday, February 9, 2020 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United manager David Moyes will have more time to prepare his team for Liverpool

Storm Ciara puts paid to Premier League clash

FIH Pro League: GB men win, women take shoot-out spoils

Sunday, February 9, 2020
Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against New Zealand (pic GB Hockey)

Great Britain's men eased to a 3-0 win over New Zealand, while the women won a shoot-out following a 2-2 draw against their rivals.

PROMOTED CONTENT

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

Most read sport

Sammy tells his story of bygone boxing era

Sammy McCarthy celebrates winning the British featherweight title in 1954 with trainer Snowy Buckingham and manager Jack King

Brophy wants O's to continue building momentum as they push for a strong final run in

Orient players celebrate James Brophy's goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

O's boss insists his players will not need picking up for Mansfield clash

O's Jordan Maguire-Drew and Macclesfield's Corey O'Keefe (pic Simon O'Connor)

O's coach Embleton 'frustrated' to draw with Macclesfield

O's head coach Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

St. James's Place Wealth Management to sponsor Canary Wharf Classic

Paul Ainslie, Sponsorship Director of St. James's Place, with Tournament Director Tim Garner and Tommy Berden, Commercial Director of the PSA (pic Ken Mears)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Property developer hit with £3,000 fine following noise dispute in Tower Hamlets

Thames Magistrates Court

Man stabbed and sprayed with corrosive substance on Isle of Dogs

A crime scene is in place in Westferry Road. Picture: MPS

Teenager found stabbed in Poplar

A teenager was found stabbed in Sturry Street, Poplar last night (February 6). Picture: Google

Robbers sentenced for terrying knife-point attacks on sex workers

The men caught on CCTV. Picture: Met Police

Courier fraud warning as six men from Tower Hamlets arrested in connection to theft of £200k

Six men from Tower Hamlets were arrested as part of an investigation into courier fraud in Kent. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Former British champion Sammy McCarthy dies aged 88

Former British featherweight champion Sammy McCarthy has died aged 88 (pic: Alex Daley)

O’s boss insists his players will not need picking up for Mansfield clash

O's Jordan Maguire-Drew and Macclesfield's Corey O'Keefe (pic Simon O'Connor)

Lee Valley Lions put in spirited performance in Haringey defeat

Ben Margerison scored his first two goals in a Lions jersey in Sunday's game against Haringey (Pic: Tori Rigby)

RSPCA inspector’s surprise as snakes strung together in Bow tree turn out to be toys

An RSPCA officer was called to investigate two dead snakes tied together in a tree only to find out they were rubber toys. Picture: RSPCA

Tower Hamlets Council allowed to arrange vaccinations for child despite parents’ protests

The baby is in foster care arranged by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24