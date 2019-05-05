Search

Lansbury talent Fernley helps Team England to success

PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 May 2019

Lansbury ABC's James Fernley faces the camera after fighting for Team England (pic: Lansbury ABC/Adam Spelling).

Archant

The London prospect caught the eye in Cardiff and defeated two Welsh opponents

Lansbury ABC's James Fernley impressed for England in the Junior and Youth GB Three Nations tournament last weekend.

The talented young boxer was in action twice against Welsh opponents and claimed two excellent wins.

It ensured Team England enjoyed a highly successful Junior and Youth GB Three Nations in Cardiff, Wales.

Fernley faced Sam Morris first at the two-day event, taking place on Friday and Saturday, and emerged a 5-0 winner in the 52kg contest.

The Lansbury youngster controlled the ring and kept his opponent away using his reach as he landed well.

After easily swatting aside Morris, next up for Fernley was a bout against Scott Brandon and this was closer.

A cagey affair occurred, but the Londoner edged the fight and claimed a 4-1 split decision success.

It gave Fernley more glory and continues his remarkable year. Lansbury head coach Adam Spelling said: “This kid is a star of the future.”

