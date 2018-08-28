Search

Lansbury's Choudhury and Moore show potential at Fairbairn show

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 February 2019

Lansbury ABC's Jahad Choudhury (right), Alfie Moore (centre) and coach Rufus Clarke (pic: Adam Spelling).

Lansbury ABC's Jahad Choudhury (right), Alfie Moore (centre) and coach Rufus Clarke (pic: Adam Spelling).

Archant

Adam Spelling had two more talented youngsters in action last weekend

Lansbury ABC had two boxers involved in a Fairbairn ABC house show on Friday night.

Jahad Choudhury and Alfie Moore represented the Poplar-based club and showed their potential on an exciting evening in East Ham.

Moore, aged 11, took on Fairbairn’s Hasan Sheikh in a good skills bout with both of the youngsters learning their trade and making there debuts.

The more experienced Choudhury, 17, also faced a home boxer and clinched a points win after producing a good display to continue his development.

It capped another good weekend for Lansbury, who enjoyed a huge amount of success in 2018 – including James Fernley becoming a national champion with Maisie Callaghan a runner-up - and will hope for more this year.

Since reopening again in 2008, the London club, thanks to head coach Adam Spelling in addition to others, have developed and improved various talented youngsters at their Chrisp Street base.

