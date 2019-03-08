Lansbury ace Fernley reaches another semi-final

Lansbury ABC's James Fernley celebrates his latest win

The young boxer defeated Barton Hill’s Jimmy Gilheaney on points last weekend

Lansbury Amateur Boxing Club’s James Fernley won a unanimous decision on points in the England Boxing National Junior Championships on Sunday.

The contest, which took place at Roundhouse Dagenham, was a decider to see who made the semi-final stage.

In front of Fernley’s path was Jimmy Gilheaney of Barton Hill ABC and the bout went the full three rounds.

Although Gilheaney tried hard and was cagey, it was the Lansbury ABC talent who boxed the more impressively and he won each round to progress into the last-four.

It continues Fernley’s remarkable rise after clinching the National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs (NABGC) National Championships last year.

Lansbury ABC’s head coach Adam Spelling said: “James was the better boxer and won all three rounds.”

Since reopening again in 2008, Lansbury ABC, thanks to head coach Spelling, have developed and improved various talented youngsters at their Chrisp Street base with Fernley the latest to come through the ranks.