Limehouse youngsters impress at Golden Gloves show

Limehouse Boxing Club at Golden Gloves in Liverpool Archant

Teenagers Madalin Potop and Leomar Marte impressed against Liverpool boxers in May

Limehouse Boxing Academy had two boys in action at the Golden Gloves show last month in central Liverpool.

The 15-year-old Madalin Potop boxed at 56kg and defeated Lewis Donks of the famous Salisbury Boxing Club.

And delighted head coach Mark Collings said: "Madalin won a very good contest by unanimous decision."

In another bout, Leomar Marte - only 14 - won his second fight in two weeks when he beat Aiden Heskith at 71kg.

The Limehouse boxer won via split decision against the Derby Lane club fighter.

Collings added: "Both boys showed great skill and maturity to travel up to a great fight city like Liverpool and come back victories."

Marte had also been in action on the Cricklewood dinner show earlier in May and beat home fighter Tahsin Harvey in the third round of their contest.

Louis Horn triumphed at the same show, defeating Javaun Bance at 60kg on a unanimous decision and he will be in Haringey Box Cup action this weekend.