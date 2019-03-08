Search

Horn makes all the right noises at Haringey Box Cup

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 June 2019

Limehouse Boxing Academy's Louis Horn (centre) at the Haringey Box Cup (pic: Limehouse Boxing Academy).

Limehouse Boxing Academy's Louis Horn (centre) at the Haringey Box Cup (pic: Limehouse Boxing Academy).

The Limehouse Boxing Academy youngster claimed a gold medal at the famous event at Alexandra Palace

Louis Horn showed his pedigree for Limehouse Boxing Academy at the Haringey Box Cup.

The talented youngster entered the prestigious amateur boxing event in good form after a win at a recent Cricklewood show.

Horn competed in the Youth A 60kg category and was up against France's Baumgartner Ange first and won comfortably.

Limehouse head coach Mark Collings said: "Louis boxed really well against the French champion - who was representing France at the Box Cup - winning a clear unanimous decision."

Next up for Horn was a contest against Salisbury's Adam Smith in the final at Alexandra Palace.

A gold medal was the prize for the fighters and it was the Limehouse boxer who triumphed.

